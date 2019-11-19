{{featured_button_text}}

Two motorists died when their cars collided head-on early Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of St. Helena, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The motorists -- one from Yountville, the other from Lower Lake -- have not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The collision, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Highway 29 north of Bale Lane, shut down the highway for nearly three hours, the CHP said.

The CHP said a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by a 68-year-old Yountville man was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed painted double yellow lines into the northbound lane.

The Sonic collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Toyota Prius driven by a 32-year-old man from Lake County, the CHP said.

Both motorists were declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

This story will be updated when motorist identifications are available. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.