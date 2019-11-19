Two motorists died when their cars collided head-on early Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of St. Helena, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The motorists -- one from Yountville, the other from Lower Lake -- have not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.
The collision, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Highway 29 north of Bale Lane, shut down the highway for nearly three hours, the CHP said.
The CHP said a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by a 68-year-old Yountville man was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed painted double yellow lines into the northbound lane.
The Sonic collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Toyota Prius driven by a 32-year-old man from Lake County, the CHP said.
Both motorists were declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.
This story will be updated when motorist identifications are available.