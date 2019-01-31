As of 2014, things were not looking good for the 1880s-era home at 1461 Polk St.
The historic Napa cottage had been all but abandoned. The structure leaned to one side. The windows were boarded up. It’d been vacant for years. Napa’s 2014 earthquake left it in even worse shape. If no one stepped forward, the house could have faced demolition.
Today, the house has a new address and brand new look. The owners, the Chiodo family, had the house moved to 1377 Calistoga Ave., and then remodeled it from top to bottom. Recently the home was listed as a vacation rental for $5,000 to $7,000 per month.
“The house is terrific,” said next-door neighbor Diane McMinds. “They did a great job.”
“It’s worked out very nicely,” said neighbor Diane Low.
Low, McMinds and some other neighbors initially opposed the move, concerned about the size of the new parcel and the effect on the neighborhood. But after some debate, Napa’s City Council allowed the relocation.
In April 2017, the home was lifted and moved just one block over to the vacant parcel at 1377 Calistoga Ave. With the renovation finished, the two-bedroom, two-bath cottage is now available as a vacation rental on VRBO.com.
Reached on Wednesday by phone, family representative Gino Chiodo declined to speak about the house.
However, photos of the inside of the 865-square-foot cottage reveal a showplace-like interior with sleek appliances and stylish décor.
The small back patio has been landscaped and includes new fencing, flooring, seating areas and shade. Market lights have been strung above.
In accord with city ordinances, the home requires a 30-day minimum stay. The rental price is indicated as between $5,000 to $7,000 per month, depending on season and length of stay, said the website.
The VRBO website lists the property for rent at $164 per night but according to the property manager, VRBO breaks the pricing down to a daily rate automatically.
McMinds said that she did not know it had been listed as a vacation rental.
“The good news is it’s a tiny little house -- they can’t have a giant party,” McMinds said with humor.
Low said now that the home is done, she has no complaints.
“For years, I’ve lived with that lot being vacant and I really fought having a house shoved in there,” said Low. Now, “It’s just like it’s always been there.”
Low said her only concern about the vacation rental listing would be loud parties or too much drinking, “but we’ve got a lot of B&Bs in the neighborhood and it hasn’t been a problem.”
“So far, so far so good.”