County Executive Officer, Minh C. Tran has appointed Dina Jose as Napa County's director of corrections. She had been serving as the department's acting director since June.
“Dina Jose has demonstrated the ability to work well with the staff of the Department of Corrections and earned the respect of departmental staff, fellow department heads, and other criminal justice stakeholders. I am confident in her leadership,” Tran said in a news release Tuesday.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, praised the selection of Jose.
“After a competitive recruitment, we’ve found that Ms. Jose has the experience and background to lead the Napa County Department of Corrections into our next phase, including the opening of a 72-bed Reentry Facility in the coming weeks, and the planning and construction of a new correctional facility,” he said.
Jose came to Napa County as the assistant director of corrections in 2016 after spending over 20 years in the Corrections Division of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
She has an extensive background in correctional system management, including serving as a lieutenant overseeing the development of correctional facilities designed to offer programming and quality behavioral health services.
Jose holds a bachelors’ degree in Criminal Justice Management.
“It’s an honor to be selected to lead the Napa County Department of Corrections," said Jose, who praised the professionalism of her staff.