Diners crack shells, raise funds during Napa Valley’s crab feed season

“Plus, I don’t know where else you can pay 75 bucks and have all-you-can-eat seafood!”

The early months of the year are marked by a bounty of banquets where guests can crack open their fill of crabs to support a variety of organizations — from Native Sons fraternal societies to St. Helena’s Future Farmers of America to a Soroptimist branch in Calistoga. Coinciding with that banquet schedule is the fishing season for Dungeness crab along the Pacific Coast, which can open as early as November in the waters south of Sonoma County.

Quantities of in-season crab have for years been a reliable draw to the Horsemen’s Association banquet, which Massolo predicted would generate more than $5,000 this year for upkeep of the group’s Foster Road property. With some 160 guests to feed, Mike Kerson, the banquet’s kitchen leader, saw his work begin long before the clubhouse doors opened — buying groceries for three days, opening the kitchen at 8:30 Saturday morning, and overseeing volunteers boiling pasta, chopping salad and baking cheesy garlic bread.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s people who buy whole table here, bring their friends and family,” he said, standing beside a dozen crates of crabs turned a coral-like red from steaming. “I would rather work in the kitchen than go to a crab feed. I like to cook, and people like the stuff that I make.”