Diners crack shells, raise funds during Napa Valley’s crab feed season

Sports boosters, horsemen’s clubs, churches and other groups have many ways to collect donations. But few fundraising gambits in Napa County come with such a side dish of socializing and relaxed good cheer as a longtime winter-season custom: the shell-cracking, bib-wearing crab feed.
For many local nonprofits, one of the highlights of the calendar — and a major source of revenue — is a banquet for hundreds of guests to chow down on Dungeness crab and other dishes. On Saturday alone, the shellfish maven had a choice of four such feasts in the Napa Valley, as a variety of gatherings benefited the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, the Napa High School Athletic Booster Club and the St. Helena parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
With the snapping sounds of steamed coral-red crab claws competing with a constant din of laughs and amiable small talk, the crab feed has few peers for producing good feelings as well as revenue, according to organizers of two such local banquets.
“It’s fun to eat with a table of people,” said Pat Gorman of the Napa High sports booster group, which served a sellout audience of 220 diners at the Yountville Community Center. “It really lowers the barriers between people, because everyone is eating with their hands and having a good time.”
“They’re a lot of fun, they bring in people from the community, and club members can bring their friends,” said Gina Massolo, president of the horsemen’s association. “The mood is really great, and they’re really enjoyable — maybe it’s the whole eating with your hands. They’re casual, they’re fun and they support the causes people like.”
“Plus, I don’t know where else you can pay 75 bucks and have all-you-can-eat seafood!”
The early months of the year are marked by a bounty of banquets where guests can crack open their fill of crabs to support a variety of organizations — from Native Sons fraternal societies to St. Helena’s Future Farmers of America to a Soroptimist branch in Calistoga. Coinciding with that banquet schedule is the fishing season for Dungeness crab along the Pacific Coast, which can open as early as November in the waters south of Sonoma County.
Quantities of in-season crab have for years been a reliable draw to the Horsemen’s Association banquet, which Massolo predicted would generate more than $5,000 this year for upkeep of the group’s Foster Road property. With some 160 guests to feed, Mike Kerson, the banquet’s kitchen leader, saw his work begin long before the clubhouse doors opened — buying groceries for three days, opening the kitchen at 8:30 Saturday morning, and overseeing volunteers boiling pasta, chopping salad and baking cheesy garlic bread.
“There’s people who buy whole table here, bring their friends and family,” he said, standing beside a dozen crates of crabs turned a coral-like red from steaming. “I would rather work in the kitchen than go to a crab feed. I like to cook, and people like the stuff that I make.”
Inside the clubhouse, guests were streaming in more than an hour before the first bowls of crab would be served, the chance to catch up with friends and perhaps make new ones seemingly as much of an attraction as the food. “It’s small, it’s personable and it’s kind of like ‘Cheers’ where everybody knows your name,” quipped Tess Lawley of Napa, one of the early arrivals.
Sitting beside Lawley were Tim and Corie Barloggi, who had driven two hours from Middletown to partake of the crab feast. The horsemen’s clubhouse held memories for the couple going back decades — all the way back to 1960s corned beef and cabbage banquets for Tim — as well as a reminder of how they had met in 1994.
“This was one of the first places my husband took me on a date,” Corie remembered. “It’s (filled with) families that have been coming here forever, from one generation to another and another. It’s a special place for me.”
Ten miles north, a sellout audience of 220 people packed the Yountville Community Center to turn a love for seafood into about $65,000 for Napa High School sports teams, organizers said. Some 100 volunteers with the school’s athletic booster club set up tables, worked in the kitchen or pulled server duty, placing 660 pounds of crab into metal bowls and carrying them to the dinner tables.
On Saturday, the booster club had its full allotment of shellfish, which the event’s chairman, Steve Lee, said has not always been a sure thing during years when low weight or outbreaks of toxic algae have curtailed California’s crab harvesting season.
“We’ve had times when we weren’t sure crab season would happen, and we asked ourselves, ‘OK, so what do we do for an encore?” he said, recalling at least one occasion when the booster club saved the event by buying crab from Washington state. (Most other foodstuffs and beverages at the banquet, as well as raffle prizes, are provided by donors.)
No such shortage was evident on Saturday, however, as the briny, ocean-drenched scent of Dungeness crabs held its own against the savor of grilling steaks and the richness of cheese-topped home fries in a kitchen steps beyond the community hall.
At last, at 7:30 p.m., the guests were treated to the main event.
A team of servers strolled into the community hall, carrying bowls of the ocean’s bounty from table to table for their visitors to break open and enjoy — to the public-address system’s strains of the song “Under the Sea.”
