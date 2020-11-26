Disappearance of Kristin Smart, daughter of former Napa school principal, featured on '48 Hours'

Saturday’s program will highlight the work of Chris Lambert, a Central Coast native whose investigation of the Smart case has reached a national audience through his podcast “Your Own Backyard,” which debuted last year.

In a news release Wednesday, CBS News said the show also will include video of an unscheduled Nov. 17 interview with Flores outside his San Pedro home, which ended with Flores telling a reporter to “go (expletive) yourself” after being asked about Smart.

Flores has never been charged with a crime in the case, but has been the subject of a long-running investigation. As recently as February, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced search warrants in its own county as well as Los Angeles County and Washington state, although the warrants were under court seal, the Sacramento Bee reported.