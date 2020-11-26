Disappearance of Kristin Smart, daughter of former Napa school principal, featured on '48 Hours'

A new episode of the CBS program “48 Hours” will revisit the investigation into the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, the daughter of a former educator in the Napa school system.
CBS News will detail recent developments in the search for Smart, including the role of a popular podcast in focusing attention on the 24-year-old case and a recent encounter with the prime person of interest in the woman’s disappearance. The “48 Hours” episode will air locally on KPIX-TV Channel 5 at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Smart is the daughter of Stan Smart, who was principal of Vintage High School in Napa at the time of her disappearance. He later spent six years as the Napa Valley Unified School District’s director of student services before his retirement in 2006.
A 19-year-old freshman at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, Smart vanished after leaving an off-campus party in the Central Coast town on May 25, 1996, according to multiple media reports. She was last seen with Paul Flores, a Cal Poly student whom the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified as the only suspect in the case.
Saturday’s program will highlight the work of Chris Lambert, a Central Coast native whose investigation of the Smart case has reached a national audience through his podcast “Your Own Backyard,” which debuted last year.
In a news release Wednesday, CBS News said the show also will include video of an unscheduled Nov. 17 interview with Flores outside his San Pedro home, which ended with Flores telling a reporter to “go (expletive) yourself” after being asked about Smart.
Flores has never been charged with a crime in the case, but has been the subject of a long-running investigation. As recently as February, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced search warrants in its own county as well as Los Angeles County and Washington state, although the warrants were under court seal, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Earlier, the Stockton Record on Jan. 18 reported that the Smart family had been contacted by the FBI and advised to be ready for “a development” in the investigation. However, the family later clarified that the information actually came from “a former FBI agent,” not the agency itself.
Kristin Smart would have turned 43 in February.
WATCH NOW: MILLIONS TRAVEL FOR HOLIDAY DESPITE SURGE IN VIRUS CASES
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.