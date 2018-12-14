Amber Gehrer wasn’t sure what else she could do. Moneywise, she’d given what she could, but her hometown of Paradise wasn’t just damaged by the Camp Fire that struck Butte County in early November; it was gone.
Though she now lives in Ukiah and had no family still living in Paradise when the fires erupted, “We have a whole lot of friends that we consider family,” Gehrer said. “So it’s very near and dear to my heart.”
More than a month after the fire began, many of those friends are still in need of aid, she said. Not knowing how she could help them beyond her donation, Gehrer turned to a friend. “I saw what Jenni was doing and just kind of hopped on board with her,” she said.
That friend is Jenni Karakasevic, a St. Helena native who is one of the founders of Stand for Kindness, a non-profit vehicle for fire relief donations. Karakasevic’s group was eager for Gehrer’s help.
Now she’s working to track down families in need of Christmas gifts, writing sponsorship letters, using social media to organize aid and recruiting others who want to help but don’t know how.
“And it’s kind of turned into an all-day, every-day, can’t-respond-to-emails-fast-enough thing,” she said.
Unlike many groups that spring to action post-fires with immediate, temporary aid, Stand for Kindness, which has been helping victims of last year's North Bay fires, needed only switch gears to channel their work toward victims of the Camp Fire.
With the holidays approaching, the group is seeking sponsors for over 300 children affected by the Camp Fire and putting on two toy and clothing drives, one on Dec. 17 in Petaluma and the other in Healdsburg Dec. 19. Plans are to deliver the gifts to Chico the Saturday before Christmas.
But while the group is turning their focus momentarily on relief for Camp Fire survivors, after the holidays their whole attention will return to about 30 families still recovering from the 2017 North Bay fires, including several from Napa.
Co-founded by Karakasevic, Chaela Ciongoli and Lauren Karlowsky in the wake of the earlier blazes, Stand for Kindness is today working toward what is often overlooked by other aid groups: the long run.
Karakasevic said that in her experience, when a disaster strikes, “everybody jumps into action and wants to help the people who just lost their home or whatever it is.”
There is a surplus of supplies and volunteers at first, she says. “But what happens is as soon as those people find a permanent home or something, or in this situation where another fire happens … everybody jumps then to help the next people.”
Meanwhile, the families from the earlier fires are still recovering and in need of aid, albeit less urgently, she said. “What happens is, the other ones, once their aid runs out, that’s it. That’s all they’ve got and they just have to do their best to rebuild on their own.”
Affected families tend to face about a five-year timetable for a full return to normalcy, Karakasevic said. And though all of the families from 2017 that they fundraise for have found housing, she said, nearly all have gone into debt during the process.
One family moved eight times around Santa Rosa before finally leaving California and the state’s higher costs of living behind. Another family is facing a much smaller insurance payout than they expected.
“They all need financial assistance still in a big way,” Karakasevic said. “It’s so complicated, every situation. So we’re just trying to stick by them and help them until they get back to normal.”
A St. Helena native now living in Ukiah, Karakasevic has also used her ties to the local drinks industry to help bring in aid.
There’s the friend at Top It Off Bottling, a mobile bottling company in Napa, who recently donated $20,000 to the group, and the owner of Elixir Saloon in San Francisco, who has been making a cocktail specifically for fire relief and donating the sales to Stand for Kindness, and Walter Inman with Heaven Hill Distillery who has helped with organizing some of the group’s efforts.
Along with Heaven Hill, Karakasevic’s own Charbay Distillery will co-sponsor the upcoming toy and new clothing drive Monday, Dec. 17 at Mario & John’s Tavern in Petaluma from 5 – 8 p.m. The two distilleries will also sponsor the second drive on Wednesday, Dec. 19 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Duke’s Spirited Cocktails in Healdsburg.