Discarded vape pen causes fire at a Napa business

Napa Fire responded to fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency Thursday afternoon only to find that the flames had been extinguished by the automatic sprinkler system.
The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. at an insurance office on the 1000 block of Clinton Street.
The blaze damaged the trash can and a sink, but did not spread to the structure, said Fire Capt. Ty Becerra.
The cause turned out to be a vape pen had had been improperly discarded in the trash can, Becerra said.
Disposable vape pens contain a lithium battery that is a fire hazard if placed in the trash.
