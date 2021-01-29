 Skip to main content
Discarded vape pen causes fire at a Napa business

Napa Fire responded to fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency Thursday afternoon only to find that the flames had been extinguished by the automatic sprinkler system.

The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. at an insurance office on the 1000 block of Clinton Street.

The blaze damaged the trash can and a sink, but did not spread to the structure, said Fire Capt. Ty Becerra. 

The cause turned out to be a vape pen had had been improperly discarded in the trash can, Becerra said.

Disposable vape pens contain a lithium battery that is a fire hazard if placed in the trash. 

