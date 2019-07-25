{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Town & Country Fair 2016 (copy)

Discounted carnival wrist bands can be purchased before the start of the Napa Town & Country Fair on Aug. 7.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Discounts on admission to the Napa Town & Country Fair and carnival rides are available before the fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Carnival ride bands, which cost $35 during the fair, can be purchased for $25 at Napa's two McDonalds restaurants, 806 W. Imola Ave. and 3224 Jefferson St.; Rabobank, 700 Trancas St., and at the Napa Valley Expo office, 575 Third St.

Pre-fair adult admission tickets to the five-day fair can be bought at the Expo office for $10, a $3 saving.

The Expo office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. It is closed during the noon hour.

