A discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against the popular Napa heirloom bean company Rancho Gordo by a former worker is set to go to trial on Tuesday.
In the lawsuit, filed in July 2021, plaintiff Martha Martinez alleges that Rancho Gordo discriminated against her on the basis of her race, sex and pregnancy, in violation of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. The lawsuit also accuses Rancho Gordo of retaliation and wrongful termination.
Martinez worked as a shipping clerk — which involves packaging bean shipments — at the company for about five months, from November 2019 to February 2020; she was placed there by a temporary staffing agency, Alkar Human Resources.
Martinez is Salvadoran, and during the time of her employment, Martinez’s co-workers and supervisor — who are largely of Mexican descent — made “derogatory and offensive comments” about Salvadorans, the complaint alleges. That includes, translated from Spanish, “Salvadorans are very horny” and “Salvadorans they are like whores. They like to take husbands away from others,” according to the complaint.
The complaint also alleges that Martinez learned she was pregnant on February 2020 and told people at the company, though the company contends in the court documents that she didn’t tell managers. About two days later, Martinez told warehouse manager Mayra Barajas she couldn’t come to work that day because of a family emergency. Barajas then told her Rancho Gordo wouldn’t need her anymore because business was running slow.
A few days later, Martinez texted Barajas requesting a meeting regarding the reason for her termination, and informed Barajas she believed she was wrongly terminated because of her pregnancy, according to the complaint. Barajas told Martinez she wasn’t aware of the pregnancy, congratulated her, and told her she’d been absent too frequently.
The company, in other court records, has said that no one involved in the decision to remove Martinez was aware she was pregnant. But the complaint alleges that “Rancho Gordo’s explanation for her dismissal was a false, pre-textual reason masking a discriminatory motive.”
Attorneys representing Martinez, and those representing Rancho Gordo, didn’t respond to requests for comment before the Napa Valley Register went to press.
According to court documents, Rancho Gordo contends that Martinez had been requested among other extra workers from the temp agency leading up to the busy holiday season. The documents say that holiday season winds down in February and March, and therefore results in cancellations of those assignments. Rancho Gordo ended all temporary assignments in February 2020, according to the documents.
As for the offensive comments about Salvadorans, Rancho Gordo contends that they only happened on one day. And because Martinez didn’t report the alleged harassment to management, the company wasn’t put on notice to respond to them, according to the documents.
The legal battle so far has been contentious. Martinez' attorneys earlier this year essentially accused Rancho Gordo of failing to preserve evidence — text messages — related to the case after receiving a letter telling them to preserve evidence in 2020, and a judge issued a $2,660 sanction against Rancho Gordo in response, the documents say.
Martinez is seeking damages for lost wages and general damages, as well as punitive damages against Rancho Gordo “in an amount sufficient to punish and deter defendant's conduct, and to set an example for others.”
The original lawsuit also included claims of wage theft that have now been dismissed. It also named Alkar Human Resources as a defendant, but those claims have been settled, according to the court records.
Based on Yajome Street in Napa, Rancho Gordo opened in 2003 when its founder Steve Sando, then a produce seller at the Yountville farmers' market, began offering a wide variety of unusual and heirloom bean varieties, eventually winning praise from chefs such as Thomas Keller of The French Laundry.
Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.
