Dish Wireless antenna at Justin-Siena High School football field approved by city of Napa planners

A Dish Wireless cellular antenna installation is set to be placed on a light pole at the Justin-Siena High School football stadium, which represents the first phase of Dish setting up a new wireless network in the city of Napa.

The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a use permit for the installation, located at 4026 Maher St., at a meeting last week. Several cellular installations on the football field light poles have previously been approved by the commission in past years, according to the staff report.

Alison Holleman, a site acquisition manager for Martinez-based The CBR Group — which she said was representing Dish Wireless — said at the meeting that Dish plans to launch a new wireless network and join the three existing carriers in Napa next year. She said this will bring a benefit to Napa residents, particularly in emergency scenarios, because it will provide additional wireless capacity to the area.

“Dish is a new wireless carrier that is launching their network in mid-2023,” Holleman said. “Dish wireless will be the fourth carrier who will provide additional wireless services, similarly to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, to the area, enabling customers the option of switching carriers that will enable offloading the network capacity of the existing carriers in the area.”

Christy Beltran, president of The CBR Group, said at the meeting Dish will be pursuing future sites, just like other wireless carries in the area. The installations, she said, have to be placed strategically to ensure coverage in certain neighborhoods and areas of Napa.

Dish entered the wireless business in 2019, under a $5 billion arrangement to give Dish Sprint’s prepaid wireless business as a result of the 2019 merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, according to a report from the New York Times.

“When Sprint and T-Mobile merged, the FCC allowed the merger to happen so long as Sprint was able to reassign those frequencies to another carrier in the future, and this is the other carrier,” Beltran said.

Under an agreement with the federal government, Dish is in the process of building a broadband 5G network to become the fourth major wireless carrier in the US. The company is at risk of paying a hefty, multi-billion dollar fine if it doesn’t succeed in covering 70 percent of the United States population by 2023; it's currently attempting to cover 20 percent of the population by June. That effort, as a whole, is behind schedule, according to reporting from The Verge.

Some planning commissioners asked questions about radio wave emissions from the installation. But city staff assured the commission the installation was safe in the area and at the height it was proposed for.

Michael Allen, acting planning manager, said the city relies on a radio frequency (RF) safety predictive report when approving wireless installations. Federal law prohibits municipalities from denying wireless projects out of a belief that the technology is unsafe, he said.

“The federal government has determined that these facilities are safe; we require the RF report that substantiates that,” Allen said. “Are we, or is anybody at the city, experts that are going to verify that? No we’re not. We’re going to rely on the engineering that was done, just like we rely on an engineer that prepares grading and drainage plans for projects. They take on the liability, those engineers take on the liability, we have to accept it.”

Commissioner Paul Kelley said an issue he’s seen with the process is that the RF report is stamped and signed by an engineer, but the engineer is never present at the public hearing so commissioners can ask questions. He said it’d be helpful for staff to ask applicants to bring those engineers to the meetings so commissioners can ask technical questions. Commissioner Beverly Shotwell said she’d like to know more information about whether other high school stadiums in Napa have similar antennas.

Allen said the city can certainly ask, but can’t force applicants to bring the engineers to the meetings.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s going to be difficult to really find the actual engineers that prepare these,” Allen said. “I think it is based on the simple fact I mentioned before, they’re following federal law, they know as long as they provide this RF report they really don’t have to say any more.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

