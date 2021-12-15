Dispatch and video transcripts of the shooting of Jeremy Vellenoweth (EXPLICIT CONTENT)

WARNING: Audio and video recordings of the Oct. 6 incident in which Jeremy Vellenoweth was fatally shot by Napa Police contain profanity. Reader discretion is advised.

Audio of a telephone call to the Napa central dispatch center

Dispatcher: 911, what’s the location of your emergency?

Caller, female: (redacted) Pear Tree Lane.

Dispatcher: (redacted) Pear Tree? What’s going on, ma’am?

Caller: My neighbor across the street is screaming for someone to call the cops ‘cause his son has a gun, like right across the street from my house.

(The son was later identified as Jeremy Vellenoweth, 26; the caller said Jeremy pointed a gun at his father in front of their home, according to Napa Police.)

Dispatcher: 911, what is the address of the emergency?

Man: Pear Tree Lane. We called earlier about our son with a weapon, standing in the driveway. We want to go down by (unclear). He’s got a loaded gun in his hands. He needs to be –

Dispatcher: OK, are you – what is your name, sir? What is your name?

Man: It’s (redacted). Yes, I’m the father.

Dispatcher: And it is loaded?

Man: It’s loaded, yeah.

Dispatcher: OK, and he wants to commit suicide by cop, is that what you’re saying?

Man: Yeah. Yeah.

Dispatcher: OK.

Man: He wrecked his truck, he wrecked his truck down on Riverside Drive somewhere. We heard that on the scanner.

Dispatcher: OK, where is he now?

Man: He’s standing in my driveway with a gun in his hand.

Dispatcher: OK, what kind of gun is it?

Man: It’s a shotgun.

(According to police, the dispatcher put the man on hold to request a fire and ambulance response at the scene, and to stage nearby. The father can be heard telling his son to put down the gun, and talking to officers as they arrived at the scene.)

(A gunshot audible in the recording was fired by Jeremy Vellenoweth, police said. The dispatcher was unable to hear the gunshot fired by Jeremy Vellenoweth, or the additional commotion while the caller was on hold as indicated by the beeping, according to police.)

Man: I got my hands up. I got my hands up, I’m his (beep, beep). I’m coming, I’m coming. … Pardon me? (beeping audible) Pardon me? He’s in my driveway. Come here –

(A gunshot is heard.)

Man: OH, GODDAMIT!!! (screaming) Noooooo! Noooooo!! No! No! No! No! No! No!

Dispatcher: Sir, are you there?

Man: (screams) No!

Dispatcher: Sir? Sir, are you there?

Man: Yes.

Dispatcher: Are you OK?

Man: (inaudible) … gun down. PUT IT DOWN, YOU FUCKIN’ IDIOT!!

Dispatcher: OK, did anybody get shot?

Man: He just fired off a round.

Dispatcher: He just fired off a round.

Man: PUT THE GODDAM GUN DOWN!

(The following are later portions of radio traffic between the dispatcher center and police officers arriving at Pear Tree Lane.)

Dispatcher: 2 by 3 and units to clear. Subject with a gun across from (redacted) Pear Tree Lane. … Units en route to Pear Tree Lane. We have an RP (reporting party) calling in, saying the neighbor’s son has a gun pointed at his dad. They are outside. WMA (white male adult), blond hair, heavyset, wearing a white T-shirt. He has a rifle, and the mother is running down the street. Additional units responding to the subject with a gun. Responsible is threatening 1056 (suicide) by cop. He is currently blocked in by a gray truck in the driveway.

Officer: To extend, the first unit on scene, if you could set a rally point, start directing units.

Dispatcher: Units en route to Pear Tree Lane. The responsible has alcohol in one hand, and the rifle in the other hand. He is currently in his right hand with the rifle.

Officer: Napa 2597 on Pear Tree.

Officer: Shots fired.

Officer: Shots fired.

Officer: I don’t have visual yet. I just heard a gunshot.

Dispatcher: Copy, shots fired. Units at Pear Tree, shots fired. Status check on units, report that shots fired again.

Officer: Affirmed, shots fired from us. Start medical and stage them.

(a possible scream in the background)

Officer: We have no cooperation from the parents.

Police officers’ body-worn camera video

(The 11-minute and 35-second video presentation posted to Napa Police’s YouTube page Tuesday night includes four segments from officers’ body-worn cameras, including three in which gunshots are audible or visible and a fourth recording the aftermath of the shooting.)

Body-worn camera: Officer 1

(This video shows a Napa Police officer arriving at the scene. The first gunfire sound is Jeremy Vellenoweth firing a shotgun, and the second gunfire sound is an officer firing his service weapon, according to the department.)

(Video footage shows the officer, from his point of view, walking up the street, then pressing a button, at which point the microphone goes live. He walks from behind a parked pickup truck and then onto a sidewalk.)

(A single gunshot heard at 1:42 p.m. and 52 seconds, according to the camera’s timestamp. The officer momentarily pauses.)

Officer: Napa (unclear), shots fired. I don’t have visual yet. I just heard a gunshot.

(The officer continues to walk forward toward a 90-degree bend in the street. He raises his service handgun in both hands, shielded on his right by a blue stucco house as he continues forward toward the bend. Then he slowly makes his way around the corner of the blue house on the street bend, pauses for a second, and advances faster around the 90-degree turn.)

(As he crosses two more front yards and jogs behind a slow-moving black SUV, the gun still in his hands, a man can be heard shouting.)

Voice, female: Put the gun down!

Voice, male: Put the gun down!

(The camera drops low as if the wearer is kneeling. Then about five gunshots ring out in three seconds while the body camera is pointed down at a sidewalk and a low stone ledge; the shots are time-stamped at 1:43 p.m., from the 38 to 41-second mark.)

Voice, male: (shouting, unclear)

Body-worn camera: Officer 2

(This officer arrived on a motorcycle and immediately heard sound of Jeremy Vellenoweth firing his shotgun, according to Napa Police. The officer’s camera did not capture a visual of the incident, but the officer described what he saw while taking cover with another officer.)

(After the officer sets his helmet down on the parked motorcycle, a gunshot is heard.

Voice, male (shouting): GODDAMIT!

Officer: Shots fired! (to an officer emerging from his patrol car) Watch out, watch out. (runs up the street toward the house) Get up! Get up! Cover, cover, cover, cover, cover, cover! (raises handgun and sets up behind a parked station wagon on the curb) Subject’s outside in the front yard. Dad’s in front of the house.

(The camera is pointed toward the ground and the house is not visible.)

Officer: Right behind you. (maneuvers behind the station wagon)

Officer (to another officer out of the camera’s view): You got a better aim than I do.

Unseen officer: Yeah. Do you see him?

Officer: I see dad right in front there.

(A man’s shouting is audible in the distance.)

Unseen officer: I see him. He’s got, he’s got the gun.

(Five gunshots are heard in three seconds.)

Unseen officer: Sounds like that was … the guy and lady are running up to him. (screaming in the distance) He went down behind the truck. Dad’s walking back to him. I don’t see him.

(Body-worn camera: Officer 3)

(After Vellenoweth fired his shotgun, an officer and others yelled for him to drop the gun, Napa Police said. Vellenoweth can be seen holding and pointing his shotgun in the direction of officers and family, according to the department, which said Officer 3 then discharged his service weapon, striking Vellenoweth.)

Female voice: Put the gun down! (a strap partially obscures the lens)

Male voice: Put the gun down!

(Five shots are fired toward a two-story house. Shell casings from a rifle drop to the pavement within the camera’s view.)

(A person, whose face was digitally blurred in the police video, shouts.)

Officer: HE’S SHOOTING AT YOU!! GET OUT OF THE FUCKIN’ WAY!!!

(The person runs across a driveway and along the street curb.)

Woman: He didn’t shoot nobody!

Officer: HE’S GOT THE GUN UP! GET OUT OF THE WAY!

Woman: Stop shooting! (shouts even louder, words unclear)

Officer: He’s down behind the truck! He was shooting!

(The woman screams; a man runs across to the far side of the street; and another officer can be seen raising his gun from a kneeling position. The officer wearing the camera runs to this officer’s side.)

(Another, single gunshot is heard with the camera time-labeled at 1:44 p.m. and 9 seconds. The officer wearing the camera raises his rifle again.)

Officer (facing a house with a pickup truck in the driveway and a white coupe parked curbside): He just came from behind the car with a gun up. (The other officer is still kneeling, back to the camera, apparently still with his gun raised.)

(A woman screams.)

Officer: Hey, get back! (Another officer runs in from the right of the frame.) We can get him medical if you come to us! Please. We can get him medical if you both come to us. COME OVER HERE! We can get him medical if you guys come to us. (woman crying) We need to get your husband here.

(Slow-motion magnified segment of Camera 3)

(An area to the left is circled in red behind a white coupe on the curb. An indicator label in the Napa Police video reads: “Jeremy Vellenoweth holding shotgun raised at chest level and pointing it in the direction of several officers.”)

(An upright figure is faintly visible at the edge of a driveway, on the right side of a pickup in the driveway, behind a small tree, and well back from the parked coupe. Smoke issues in the foreground from an officer’s rifle, which jerks as shots are fired.)

(Aftermath: Body-worn camera, Officer 2)

(According to Napa Police, while paramedics were staged near the scene of the shooting, officers were unable to secure the scene for more than seven minutes as the father was uncooperative and would not step away from his son and the nearby shotgun. Officers briefly detained the father, allowing them to approach, secure the shotgun the father had grabbed after the shooting, and render aid to Jeremy Vellenoweth until paramedics arrived on scene, the department said.)

Officer: Yep, move up. We’re coming to render aid! Do not fight us. We’re coming to help you! We are coming to help you. (moves forward toward driveway)

Another officer: Check this car here.

Officer: We’re coming to help you. Do not fight us. We are coming to help you.

Another officer: Let’s see your hand. Can you move your hand?

Officer: Use the shield, put it on top of his body, grab his hands.

Another officer: (unclear) into the car. I got the gun right here. (Here the Napa Police video paused due to graphic content, although the audio track continues.) Gun’s right here, leave it there. Roll over.

Officer: We need a tourniquet. Somebody get me a tourniquet.

A final screen title reads: “Officers had probable cause to arrest Vellenoweth for assault with a firearm (PC 245 (a) 2), discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner (PC 246.3), drawing a firearm in a threatening manner in the presence of a peace officer (PC 417 (c)), and drawing a firearm in a threatening manger (PC 417 (a) 2, felony).”