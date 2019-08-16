Pacific Gas and Electric is now accepting applications for aid from people who were displaced by 2017 fires that struck Northern California and last year's Camp Fire.
A judge in the utility's Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases approved PG&E's allocation of $105 million into the so-called Wildfire Assistance Program, which is administered by an independent, court-approved party, according to a PG&E press release. The money comes from PG&E's cash reserves and costs will not be passed on to customers.
Applicants can visit norcalwildfireassistanceprogram.com to learn more and request a "basic unmet needs" payment for $5,000 per household for people who have unmet needs that cost as much. People facing more extreme circumstances may request a "supplemental payment" after receiving a "basic unmet needs payment," according to the statement.
PG&E will prioritize people who have urgent needs, said Cathy Yanni, program administer.