Electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will come together to highlight the clean-air benefits, cost-savings and fun of electric cars during Drive Electric Week on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 1-4 pm at Napa Valley College in Napa.
Plug-in vehicles from Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda and other automakers will be available for test ride-and-drives, and EV owners will be on-hand to show off their cars and take attendees for a ride. If you considering going electric, this is a great opportunity talk to owners who have successfully done so.
Take a ride in a BMW i3, Hyundai Ioniq, Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Volt, Nissan Leaf, Tesla 3, Tesla X, Toyota Prius Prime, and Volkswagen e-Golf. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about owning an EV, range anxiety, range confidence, and more.
If you own an EV and would like to participate, or you would like to volunteer, please sign up here: https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1465
The event is sponsored by Plug In America, the Sierra Club, Electric Auto Association, Sustainable Napa County and MCE.