Dispute over definition of ‘grocery’ delays Napa’s move to require hazard pay for workers

“The equity is not here,” Alessio said before casting what she conceded was a difficult vote against the measure. “People who work with any kind of retail in food are low-paid and at high risk of COVID. It’s a very difficult place to exclude them from this motion.”

However, Mary Luros urged Napa to act as quickly as possible to support at least some local workers — during the months when vaccination against the coronavirus is not yet complete — rather than delay action until it can find the full range of those who should benefit.

“This is an urgency ordinance specifically for grocery workers,” she said after the vote. “If we want to do it quickly and efficiently, we need to keep the scope limited.”

The drive toward extra pay for grocery workers stalled despite strong support by union representatives and others who argued that national chains — some of which offered raises in the early months of the pandemic only to rescind them later in 2020 — should compensate front-line employees who remain at higher risk of exposure to the virus even as company profits mount.