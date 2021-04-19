Distance learning presents extra challenges to English-learners and their families

How they’ve fared over the course of the school year depends on a variety of factors, she said, including their previous exposure to English, socioeconomic status and the availability of bilingual teachers or other resources in their native language, she said.

“We have noticed there is a big equity gap – there are kids who have the technology, those who have internet access, and those who do not,” she said. “Some children … might be in fifth grade, taking care of their kindergarten siblings, because their parents are essential workers or they have more English language knowledge than their parents do.”

Returning students to in-person learning has been a priority of the Napa Valley Unified School District’s for some time, according to Susana Garcia, family engagement director for Parent University, which offers bilingual support services to parents through family resource centers at three elementary schools within NVUSD. There has been special effort put forth to reengage English language learners and “… young people whose parents do not speak English,” Garcia said.

“This was a group that was targeted and encouraged to come back in person, because the whole Zoom thing has been very challenging for them,” Garcia said. The majority of the populations Parent University serves through its family resource centers are Latino, Garcia added.