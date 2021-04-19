Distance learning presents extra challenges to English-learners and their families

Each time Napa Resident Karla Casas wants to help her daughter with her schoolwork, she must first translate the instructions into Spanish.
It’s a process that can quickly turn stressful for Casas, 27, and her daughter, Danna Sofia, 7, who is “just learning to read,” Casas wrote in a text in Spanish.
“During the evenings we dedicate ourselves to her work, she sees that it often ends up being stressful. We spend a lot of time in front of the computer,” Casas wrote in Spanish. When Danna Sofia, who attends McPherson Elementary School, is given reading assignments, the pair work through them haltingly while Casas uses translation software to ensure her daughter is doing her work correctly.
As the pandemic and distance learning recede, experts and advocates are still assessing the impact of more than a years’ worth of virtual schooling on students, especially those in their early childhood. Settling into Zoom school has been a challenge for students and parents across the board, advocates say, but it has been particularly hard on English language learners and students whose parents are not comfortable assisting them with English-language school work.
The impact of virtual schooling is not likely to be the same across populations of students who do not speak English at home, according to Yuuko Uchikoshi Tonkovich, a professor in the school of education at the University of California, Davis, whose research looks at language and literacy development in young dual language learners.
How they’ve fared over the course of the school year depends on a variety of factors, she said, including their previous exposure to English, socioeconomic status and the availability of bilingual teachers or other resources in their native language, she said.
“We have noticed there is a big equity gap – there are kids who have the technology, those who have internet access, and those who do not,” she said. “Some children … might be in fifth grade, taking care of their kindergarten siblings, because their parents are essential workers or they have more English language knowledge than their parents do.”
Returning students to in-person learning has been a priority of the Napa Valley Unified School District’s for some time, according to Susana Garcia, family engagement director for Parent University, which offers bilingual support services to parents through family resource centers at three elementary schools within NVUSD. There has been special effort put forth to reengage English language learners and “… young people whose parents do not speak English,” Garcia said.
“This was a group that was targeted and encouraged to come back in person, because the whole Zoom thing has been very challenging for them,” Garcia said. The majority of the populations Parent University serves through its family resource centers are Latino, Garcia added.
“These are parents who do not necessarily have college degrees, let alone a high school diploma, and I think they also struggle to support their children (through distance learning),” Garcia said. “A lot of families who are immigrants and do not speak the language – we have to help them with everything from creating an email to guiding them step-by-step over the phone through the different (learning) systems.”
A number of Spanish-speaking parents – many of whom are essential workers – “relied on child care providers to help with distance learning” through the course of the pandemic, according to Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children. Anecdotally, she wrote in an email, “many non-Spanish speaking families have opted to keep their kids home and do the distance learning with them” while working remotely.
“There were a couple of months at the beginning of the pandemic where there really were no (childcare) options for school-aged children,” Lubensky said in an interview. “We heard from even English speaking parents, who were struggling with (distance learning) – I can’t even imagine what other parents that don’t have the language to begin with are doing.”
Even as school districts like Napa Valley Unified have reopened for in-person learning, some parents are still choosing to keep students home out of concern over potential virus exposure or because they're unable to accommodate half-day school schedules. Community organizations that provide childcare have been “the saving grace for vulnerable kids in our community,” Lubensky said, specifically citing the Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Napa Valley.
That’s been the case for Brenda Casas Tovar, whose family moved to Napa from Mexico just six months before the pandemic. Her two oldest sons, 11 and seven years old, spend a portion of their school day at the Napa Clubhouse, she said in Spanish, where they have access to bilingual staff members.
“A lot of parents tell us, ‘my kid was struggling to try to do school at home, and I was struggling (too),’” said Sam Miranda, program director for the McPherson Elementary unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Napa. Sometimes that’s because of language barriers, or because of difficulty navigating classroom technology, Miranda said.
Casas Tovar’s two boys attend Alta Heights Elementary, which has offered help in the form of additional attention for her sons and translation services, she said. Still, the year so far has not been without its challenges: because Casas Tovar does not speak English, she cannot much help her sons with their school work. Her younger son’s teacher does not speak Spanish, so communicating directly with her is near impossible, Casas Tovar added.
Some young students from non-English speaking households effectively become translators for their parents, Miranda said. Doing schoolwork together can be “a little bit easier” if a student is already proficient in English, but “reading in English is a different thing if you’re still learning how to read” in the first place, she added.
Casas's daughter, Danna Sofia, also attends the Boys and Girls Clubs Napa Club House, Casas said. There, staff assists her with her schoolwork before Casas settles in to help Danna Sofia with homework in the evenings.
"I respect the teachers, and I've received support and such from the school," Casas wrote in a text in Spanish. "We're OK. The problem is simply the language."
NVUSD has doubled down on efforts to support Spanish-speaking parents amid distance learning, according to Matt Manning, elementary director of curriculum, instruction, and English learner services. The district has trained its 18 bilingual parent liaisons to support parents with technology questions, and offered a series of bilingual classes for parents on topics like how to navigate relevant online learning platforms as well as social-emotional well-being, Manning wrote in an email. Its Migrant Education program, which provides services to students from seasonal farmworker families, has also been referring parents to outside services through one-on-one calls, Manning wrote.
In partnership with NVUSD, Parent University has begun working on “a huge project” that would bring students back to a school setting for four weeks in the summer, according to Garcia. The program – which is still in its early stages – would seek to help transition families into full school days before the school year next fall, Garcia said. Staff and educators are identifying students and families who have struggled with distance learning and encouraging them to participate, she said.
Even as parents might worry about academic progression and educators are planning the in-person school year to come, they should also keep in mind that there may have been “opportunities for increased learning time” at home, Davis’s Tonkovich said. Attempting to compensate by pressuring students or cramming in subject matter could prompt disengagement from students, she said.
“This might be a time where they have actually improved or increased their home language knowledge … we need to remember that some of these children may have experienced things (while at home) that they might not have otherwise, like time with grandparents or older siblings,” Tonkovich added. “There may have been a lot of other things gained that school scores would not pick up.”
