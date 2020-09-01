Distance learning prompts some Napa parents to turn to 'pods'

“This is probably a situation where you have multiple families with similar needs and similar resources,” Hibel said. Struggle to obtain adequate resources – WiFi, electronics – and childcare tends to be widespread in certain communities, she explained, rather than isolated to just one family. (Napa Valley Unified School District provided both hot spots and wireless devices to a number of families at the end of last year, district officials have said.)

BuffTutor Network Maggie Andrews – whose business, which has scores of tutors nationwide, is one of a dozen private companies listed on the Napa County Office of Education’s website – said requests to hire out tutors to run pods has been slightly less potent than expected. The company has received a handful of inquiries, but has chosen for now to opt out of the pod model; the pandemic makes those arrangements infinitely more complex.

“We felt like we would have to police the behavior or our tutors outside of their meetings with students,” Andrews said, referring to conversations with parents concerned about the possibility of a tutor bringing COVID-19 into their homes. “I don’t know how to create or enforce those rules or the potential repercussions. I see it as a liability issue for the business … and not something we could financially survive.”