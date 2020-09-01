Distance learning prompts some Napa parents to turn to 'pods'

As the prospect of a new round of distance learning loomed large in late summer, a number of Napa County parents began planning how best to bring the classroom home this year.
The answer, for Dan and Holly Dawson, was not just to bring the classroom into their home – but into a small cluster of homes, each of which housed schoolmates of their daughter, Talia, who on Aug. 20 began her third grade year at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
Together with those families, the Dawsons formed what’s come to be known in pandemic-speak as a pod: a cluster of parents working collaboratively to navigate virtual schooling. Students at Pueblo Vista are taught in a mix of Spanish and English on a sliding scale depending on their year. Third graders receive instruction about 20% of the time in English and 80% of the time in Spanish.
A desire to place Talia in an environment with other students learning in Spanish partially motivated the Dawsons’ decision to form a pod, Dan Dawson said.
“We first thought about it three months ago,” Dan said in an interview in late August. He’d not heard the term "pod," he said, but had wondered about working with other families. As distance learning proved a reality, he and Holly decided forming a pod would be the only way Talia would have “some sort of a normal third grade.”
Plus, it would allow the pair to have time to work their own day jobs, lucky as they are to have the ability to work from home, Holly said.
Together, the three families (one of which has twins) devised a strategy: they would minimize their exposure to the public outside of the home. Each family on a rotating basis would be responsible for helping the four girls through the school day, and one set of parents ultimately offered to teach multiple days a week, Holly said.
The pod model can be a positive one for school aged-children, according to Leah Hibel, associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of California, Davis. But who it perhaps benefits most of all is actually their parents, Hibel said.
“The pod takes a huge amount of stress off the parent, because it provides social support to help navigate the difficult time and reinforces this idea of ‘we’re all in this together,’” Hibel explained.
Childcare is one of the most pressing issues right now for parents – most of all for those who work outside the home as essential workers. For low wage earners who work outside the home especially, distance learning may mean having to choose between quitting a job and leaving a young child home alone. Both are “impossible decisions,” Hibel said – ones that most likely will not be remedied by pods, which Hibel says will probably form “along social lines.”
“This is probably a situation where you have multiple families with similar needs and similar resources,” Hibel said. Struggle to obtain adequate resources – WiFi, electronics – and childcare tends to be widespread in certain communities, she explained, rather than isolated to just one family. (Napa Valley Unified School District provided both hot spots and wireless devices to a number of families at the end of last year, district officials have said.)
BuffTutor Network Maggie Andrews – whose business, which has scores of tutors nationwide, is one of a dozen private companies listed on the Napa County Office of Education’s website – said requests to hire out tutors to run pods has been slightly less potent than expected. The company has received a handful of inquiries, but has chosen for now to opt out of the pod model; the pandemic makes those arrangements infinitely more complex.
“We felt like we would have to police the behavior or our tutors outside of their meetings with students,” Andrews said, referring to conversations with parents concerned about the possibility of a tutor bringing COVID-19 into their homes. “I don’t know how to create or enforce those rules or the potential repercussions. I see it as a liability issue for the business … and not something we could financially survive.”
Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko said the county is acutely aware of how difficult distance learning can be for parents, especially those who do not feel equipped or who cannot be present to help guide their child through the school day. The county will offer childcare beginning the second week of September – about 90 slots’ worth – the cost of which will operate on a sliding scale based on income level and need. There has been “quite a bit” of demand, Nemko said, adding that the cost for some parents could be as much as $400 per month. The county hopes to open a fourth location at Napa Valley College in October.
But options are otherwise limited for NVUSD’s 17,000 students; Nemko knew of no other publicly-funded childcare options in Napa. That was on Curran Hart’s mind as he pictured the upcoming school year for his 10-year-old stepdaughter, Lily.
Both Hart and his wife have full-time day jobs, but juggled teaching responsibilities through the spring. When school districts larger than NVUSD began announcing a virtual start to the school year, the pair realized what was in store for Lily’s fifth grade year.
“Once we saw the writing on the wall, I thought, I’m going to be teaching fifth grade math this year – might as well teach a few of her friends,” Hart said.
That idea blossomed into what Hart has dubbed Study Club Napa, now a 24-slot “pod” with morning and afternoon cohorts catering to students between third and eighth grade. So far Hart has half a dozen tutors on call for the club, which will run shifts from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The club will be run out of Feast it Forward, a tasting room near Oxbow Market with significant outdoor space, according to Hart. Three hours at Study Club go for $100, 12 hours go for $250, according to Hart, and “Unlimited” hours over the course of a month cost $800.
Twelve students have signed up so far. Two weeks into a school year so far punctuated not just by a pandemic but the fires, Hart remains optimistic. He’s hoping to get the club into the swing of things by Sept. 14.
Talia Dawson’s pod has so far worked well, Dan and Holly Dawson said in a follow-up email, adding that the virtual learning program at Pueblo Vista was gradually “taking shape and getting rhythm.” In the Dawson’s home, Dan would be responsible for the girls’ school day instruction. Each of the families had stopped by each other’s homes to observe “classroom” settings and connect devices to WiFi.
Each of the girls were “over the moon” about getting to spend time with each other, especially after spending the second half of second grade largely in isolation. And the Dawsons are grateful to have found families to work with, Holly said.
“Though I am a little bit scared of seven straight hours with four 8-year-olds," Dan joked.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
