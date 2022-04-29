District 1 Napa County supervisors candidates give their views

Candidates for the 1st District Napa County Board of Supervisors seat made their pitches during a recent online forum, touching on issues ranging from climate change to wine country land use planning.

The League of Women Voters of Napa County held the Thursday forum. Joelle Gallagher, David Graves, Garrett Hale and Suzanne Truchard participated.

Voters in the 1st District will choose among them in the June 7 primary election. The 1st District includes the central city of Napa and the Carneros region.

The candidates began by introducing themselves.

Gallagher said she has served the community for 30 years, from being executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau to her job today as executive director of First 5 Napa County. She helped found the Napa Housing Coalition. She is on the county Planning Commission.

“I have the skills and experience in the two main focus areas of the Board of Supervisors — land use, and health and human services,” she said.

Truchard described how her family came to the United States from Cuba during the 1960s after losing their property during Castro’s revolution. She grew up in Miami. Her community came together to help pay for her education at Harvard University.

“Because my community was there for me, I now find it my duty to give back to my own community here in Napa and serve the people of Napa,” the local attorney said.

Graves co-founded Saintsbury winery in 1981. He has been a county planning commissioner and recently served on the county’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee.

He’s running because Napa County is at an inflection point, Graves said. Past success doesn’t guarantee a secure future. So many things have happened even in the last six weeks that call into doubt business as usual.

“It’s not a time to point fingers or circle the wagons,” he said. “Napa needs to work for all the members of its community, now and in the future."

Hale is a local businessperson and among other things is an electrical contractor who owns Pacific Electric. He said he’s owned a retail store and been involved in advertising and mining and solar.

“I’ve been asked to run for county supervisor because of what I know and because of my fortitude in solutions,” he said. “I’m always about solutions. People ask, what are you going to do about housing, what are you going to do about the homeless? Well, with the homeless, I’ve actually hired homeless.”

The candidates were asked for their priorities on the county and state level.

Truchard said it’s important to have a good relationship with the state, but also not be afraid to push back. She talked of having the state recognize Napa County really is a unique county in the state.

“In terms of legislative priorities, I think transportation is a huge opportunity as it relates to climate change,” she said. “I think we can focus on shaping policies that incentivize people to go green.”

Transparency is important. The county needs to refocus its energies on having clear policies that the public understands, Truchard said.

Graves said the county needs to look at the land use process from a bigger scale, a watershed-scale perspective. It needs land capability analyses that encompass each of the watersheds.

“I think we need to have a robust joint fact-finding process that guides how we make decisions,” Graves said. “I think we’ve seen the ‘dueling expert’ model is a big waste of time, and it doesn’t serve the interests of the environment or the community or even people who are proposing projects.”

"Dueling experts" is when proponents and opponents of a project during public hearings both bring forward consultants who have reached different conclusions, perhaps on how planting vineyards will affect erosion. That leaves the Planning Commission or Board of Supervisors to pick between them.

Gallagher said housing and implementing the climate action plan are important. She noted the county has had a climate action plan in draft form for almost four years.

“We really need to get ahead of the climate situation by really looking at what we can do legislatively locally,” she said. “There is a lot happening at the state level, but we need to do that locally.”

She wants to get moving on an environmental impact report for the next general plan using current science, Gallagher said. The EIR for the general plan dates back to 2007 and looks ahead to 2030.

“I think we need some local preference ordinances for housing, so people who live and work here actually have opportunities for housing before people who don’t live or work here,” she said.

Hale said his priorities at the county level are economic.

“Because we talked about the state pushing on us with the (housing mandate), that we need more housing, we need more housing,” he said. “We hear we need more business, we need more revenue here. But again, it has to be a collaborative effort, that we’re actually able to raise the funds, generate the revenues to make that happen.”

Nobody wants or needs more taxes, Hale said. People are struggling as real estate increases. The county needs to look at the opportunities to take its network of workers and work together more efficiently to find additional funds and resources in the community.

“It’s going to be a big job working with the state,” Hale said. “We do have to push back on the state because we need common sense. They need to understand we do have limited resources and in the interim we’ll do our due diligence to make it happen.”

The League of Women Voters has posted the forum on its website, along with forums for the 3rd District Board of Supervisors race and Sheriff race. Go to lwvnapa.com to see them.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

