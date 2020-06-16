District attorney announces $150,000 in restitution to former customers of Napa Midas shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa County has distributed $150,000 as restitution to former customers of a Napa auto repair shop sued by the county after allegations of fraud, shoddy repairs and unneeded or unapproved work, District Attorney Allison Haley announced Tuesday.

The funds were obtained from Midas International Corp. and are being split among 52 customers of the company's outlet in Napa, Haley said in a news release. The district attorney's offices of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties in November 2018 sued Midas as well as Curtis Correll, who owned Midas and Speedee franchises in Napa, Vacaville and Petaluma, for false advertising and unfair competition.

The case stems from an investigation by California's Consumer Affairs Department Bureau of Automotive Repair, which sent agents to three Midas/Speedee shops co-owned by Correll and Cathie Susan Everard under the CRC Luxury Motors name, according to a 2018 lawsuit by the state attorney general. Both partners saw their licenses to run the shops revoked by the state bureau in April 2019. The shops were subsequently sold to new owners.

The state accused employees at the repair shops of fraud and gross negligence, as well as well as making false statements to investigators. Customers also filed complaints to the bureau about unfair business practices.