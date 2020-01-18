Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has been in the thick of wine country growth battles while his challenger, Amber Manfree, says she could do a better job with these and other sticky issues.
Voters in the 4th supervisor district will decide in the March 3 election. The district includes the east-central city of Napa, Silverado and the south Lake Berryessa area.
Pedroza is a native Napa and the son of a farmworker who became a local banker. He won a Napa City Council seat in 2012 at age 25. Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to a vacant Board of Supervisors seat in 2014 and he won the 2016 election.
He’s asking voters for another four-year term. He said he’s helped bring millions of transportation dollars to the area and has worked on such things as a proposed Lake Berryessa resort development agreement.
“Some of these projects are in design,” Pedroza said. “I want to continue to serve our community to see these projects continue forward.”
Manfree is a fifth-generation Napan who lives in rural Soda Canyon. She has a doctorate in geography from UC Davis and did her dissertation on North Bay wetlands.
She’s gone to the county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors on such topics as Mountain Peak winery and doesn’t feel the county seriously considered the issues she raised, Manfree said.
“It’s not just me,” Manfree said. “I’ve been watching friends and neighbors, too, going forward and not being responded to in a way that feels authentic.”
Both candidates recently talked to the Napa Valley Register about their positions on different issues in separate interviews.
What can the county do to ease traffic problems on Highway 29 and Silverado Trail?
His role on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission has helped Napa County bring in more than $30 million in transportation dollars. Projects such as Soscol Junction at Highway 29 and Highway 221 and Carneros Junction at Highway 29 and 121 are planned, Pedroza said.
Pedroza is involved with Napa Valley Forward. The goal is to reduce solo commutes by working with employers and employees in a targeted way on alternative ways to commute.
“These are the things as supervisor you have to show leadership on,” Pedroza said, adding a supervisor must go above and beyond to create opportunities for meaningful change.
Manfree said the county needs to evaluate its commitment level to alternative transportation such as buses and bikable cities.
“If we’re investing tens of millions of dollars on improving things for single-occupancy vehicles, guess what, we’re going to get more single-occupancy vehicles,” she said.
In the south county, Napa County can partner with surrounding counties on a proposed train from Marin County through Sonoma and Napa counties to Solano County, she said.
Traffic congestion is also a housing problem. People need to be able to live close to where they work, Manfree said.
Napa County has more than 500 wineries and some say enough is enough. Should the county raise the minimum parcel size for new wineries from 10 acres to 40 acres?
Manfree said the county should look at limiting winery growth, perhaps through the relationship between production limits and the 75-percent Napa-grown grape requirement. But she doesn’t prefer the 40-acre method.
“This is going to sound crazy coming from somebody who, I think I’m often tagged as an environmentalist, but I’m strongly opposed to parcel size restrictions on wineries,” Manfree said.
Doing so pushes winery development into hills and ridgetops. There are few parcels on the valley floor near roads that are a minimum of 40 acres that don’t already have a winery, she said.
“Nothing can grow forever,” Manfree said. “I think there’s tension in this community over the state of tourism development that’s not being addressed head-on and I think it could be a good thing to talk about it.”
Pedroza didn’t favor a 40-acre limit. The county still needs to let people aspire to the dream of having their own vineyard and making their own wine. It should allow smart, sustainable development, he said.
Winery growth is behind the 2008 county general plan goals. The county approved seven new wineries in 2019 and three in 2018, he said.
“It’s very easy to get consumed by the narrative of we’re rubbing-stamping everything,” Pedroza said. “But the fact is, you see withdrawals every year of wineries that come in, have a vision that’s not appropriate for that site, and they withdraw those applications.”
Not everything is appropriate for Napa County. Such things as traffic and groundwater studies look at the sustainability of growth, he said.
If you could change anything in Napa County, what would it be?
“I think I want leaders who listen, who really listen to community members more effectively,” Manfree said. “I wouldn’t be running if I felt listened to.”
Pedroza said the county and its cities need to do a better job understanding how their plans come together. They need to be a little more regional in how they look at their collective growth to avoid unintended consequences.
“Right now, our successes are intertwined, the cities’ successes, the county’s success," Pedroza said. “I think we just need to do a little more interaction, more working together to make sure that it’s not a win-lose scenario.”
What should Napa County consider before approving a new winery or winery expansion in remote areas?
“A winery is one thing, a tourist-orientated, event center type of facility is another,” Manfree said.
She's doesn't particularly favor either in remote areas, Manfree said. She talked of driving down Soda Canyon Road followed by a heavily laden truck creating black smoke from its brake pads.
Still, Manfree said she would consider production-only wineries. But she expressed skepticism about tourist-orientated wineries that invite visitors up long, windy, dead-end road with fire issues.
“I’m not sure that really strikes me as good planning,” Manfree said.
Pedroza said he’s not interested in seeing custom-crush wineries in remote areas. Instead of wineries that haul in grapes, he wants to see ones that use grapes grown at the winery location.
While that lowers grape truck traffic, there is still tourist traffic from winery visitors. Pedroza said the county can look at reducing vehicle trips by doing such things as requiring car pools.
That’s if the winery makes sense. He pointed to the proposed Dry Creek-Mount Veeder winery, which ultimately withdrew its application. It wouldn’t have been approved, Pedroza said.
“I think the Board of Supervisors should have a conversation about rural wineries and remote wineries, to provide more certainty to our residents who live in the area, but also to those who wish to do business in the area,” Pedroza said.
How can the county increase affordable housing while still protecting agricultural lands?
Both Pedroza and Manfree favored city-centered growth. Pedroza said the relationships he built as a former city council member help him work with city officials on the issue.
The county is leading by example by surplusing its Old Sonoma Road site in the city of Napa for housing, Pedroza said. The county can work with Caltrans to relocate the Caltrans corporation yard on Jefferson Street for housing. Corporation yards can be located in such places as the airport industrial area, he said.
The lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest threats facing Napa County, Pedroza said.
“When you see declining enrollment, schools closing, that’s not a signal, that’s a red flag of the demographics in our community changing,” he said.
Manfree said Napa needs to do more to protect agricultural lands. To accomplish this and increase housing, the county needs to partner with cities for denser housing near city centers and transportation hubs.
This type of “smart growth” has sometimes been resisted by people living near proposed, denser developments. But Manfree pointed to a recent city of Napa survey that showed residents favor more housing in neighborhoods and along major streets, such as Jefferson Street and Soscol Avenue, as opposed to on the outskirts.
“I think that’s a good sign,” she said.
How can the county better protect itself from wildfires?
Pedroza said the county learned from the 2017 fires. It strengthened its defensible space law and expanded its chipping program to help rural residents reduce fuel loads.
Having public safety power shutoffs is the right thing to do, but the way Pacific, Gas and Electric handled them was a failure. Such things as grid segmentation and undergrounding utilities in critical risk areas such as Atlas Peak need to be explored, Pedroza said.
Pedroza acknowledged the county historically hasn’t been very effective working with utilities. But, he said, PG&E’s interests in avoiding wildfire-related lawsuits is among the factors that could make the utility more responsive.
“I think that’s the leadership you need, the experience of how do you bring people to the table to have those discussions that are needed,” Pedroza said. “Because if not, our residents are the ones on the front line.”
Manfree was on the front line of the 2017 Atlas fire that burned parts of Soda Canyon, though her home survived. She sees fostering community ties as important.
A Soda Canyon resident during the fire maintained a website, allowing residents to see who was safe and what homes had burned and survived. Residents communicated by Facebook Messenger despite cell phone and power failures.
The community had come together in prior years over Mountain Peak winery, Manfree said. Many in the Soda Canyon community, including Manfree, opposed the proposed winery, which the county approved.
“We had this really cohesive community ability to communicate with each other. I feel like it made us so much more successful in actually getting through the disaster, kind of like a team, honestly,” Manfree said.
Does the county need to do more to protect the watershed and trees from hillside vineyard development?
Napa County last year did such things as increase stream setbacks, increase tree canopy protection from 60 percent to 70 percent for development and increase mitigation for tree canopy removal from a 2-1 ratio to 3-1.
“This board showed leadership and I was an integral part of having those discussions,” Pedroza said.
The rules are floors. Pending vineyard projects in the county protect 84 percent of trees, exceeding 70 percent, Pedroza said.
Also, the county and city of Napa are working on a study for the Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir watersheds to see how development affects water supplies. Pedroza said he and Mayor Jill Techel agreed that the county and city should team up.
“If the data shows our processes are not working, we have a responsibility to our residents to change it,” Pedroza said. “And we will make changes.”
Manfree said recent county law updates on watershed and stream protections mainly codified practices county staff already followed, such as setbacks from ephemeral streams.
As a scientist, Manfree did a study on the changes for Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, which wanted bolder steps. She concluded the changes will protect only an additional 2 percent to 3 percent of trees in the county.
Vineyards on the valley floor are being displaced for new winery event centers, parking lots and winery expansions. As a result, vineyards being planted in the hilly wildlands don't dramatically increase the county’s overall vineyard acreage, she said.
“I don’t think converting the best land we have away from ag is a good idea in a place that relies on ag so heavily ... why on earth would you pave over an acre of Rutherford ground and trade it for an acre on Atlas Peak? It just doesn’t make sense from a long-term planning perspective,” Manfree said.
What do you need to learn about being supervisor?
“For me, what I’m looking forward to learning is just hearing from sectors in the community I don’t normally hear from directly from my work,” Manfree said.
She recently had a great conversation with the local real estate community, Manfree said. She didn’t go into it assuming she knew everything. They found some common ground around such things as urban renewal projects, she said.
Pedroza portrayed being a supervisor as a continuing learning experience. He had to learn about rebuilding after the 2017 wildfires. He had to learn why juvenile hall has empty beds and what that means to taxpayers. Every year potentially brings a new challenge, he said.
“I think the moment you think you know it all is the moment you have to leave this job,” he said.