DMV rejects Napan's 'BLUTHINL' plate request

Former cop and U.S. Army veteran Scott Parkhurst had no problem procuring a personalized license plate "OFFASIR" on his Triumph 750 motorcycle which he has "driven around forever." And the Napa resident had no resistance in obtaining a personalized plate for one automobile, "10CODES," which identifies him as a cop to other officers.

So Parkhurst figured that when he applied for "BLUTHINL" -- Blue Thin Line -- that the California Dept. of Motor Vehicles would have no problem confirming the application.

How wrong he was.

Though Parkhurst said his March request was initially granted by the DMV -- a letter confirms it, stating his plates would "be ready in six to nine weeks" -- he found the state vehicle regulators did a 360, rejecting BLUTHINL as "offensive ... and threatening" in a letter the retired 20-year veteran received last week.

"I was shocked and hurt and felt my freedom of speech and expression was ripped from my gut," Parkhurst said. "It wasn't just a slap in my face, but every current and former police officers' face."