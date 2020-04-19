Do you know someone going the extra mile during the coronavirus pandemic?

The Napa Valley Register intends to shine a spotlight on those doing their part to keep the community thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We'd like to profile people who are stocking grocery store shelves or staffing the register, working at a drugstore, delivering food or mail, driving public transportation, or providing any other valuable service that’s gone unsung so far.
To nominate someone to be profiled in an upcoming features story, please fill out the form: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/unsungheroes/.
Questions? Email city editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com.
