A dock fire at
Markley Cove on Lake Berryessa destroyed one-third of the dock and more than two dozen watercrafts that included house boats, pontoons, long boats and jet skis on Friday night.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Cal Fire and other local agencies were called to the scene and firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the scene, which naturally caused parts of the dock to sink. The incident was officially terminated just after midnight, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay.
On Saturday morning,
Markley Cove officials conducted an inventory count and found estimated 23 watercrafts have been destroyed. According to Clay, that number is expected to fluctuate as the investigation continues.
As of Saturday morning, the cause of the fire was still under investigation by Cal Fire. Clay said much of the destroyed property sank, and the agency is awaiting a full assessment of damaged and destroyed property.
Other agencies on the scene included Napa County Fire, St. Helena Fire, Winters Fire, Napa County Sheriff’s office, AMR, and CHP deployed at least one helicopter.
