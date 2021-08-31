Dodd bill makes planned power shut-offs a local emergency eligible for state aid

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has successfully pushed a bill through the California Legislature that allows local officials to access state funding for emergencies tied to public safety power shut-offs by utility companies.

The legislation makes local governments eligible for funding provided under the Emergency Services Act if electrical utilities shut off power due to high wildfire danger.

The same California law currently allows local authorities to declare a state of emergency during severe energy shortages along with natural disasters, infectious disease events and other catastrophes. Dodd's bill ensures the inclusion of planned shut-offs due to wildfire threat as well.

The bill will help communities grappling with the costs of responding to power shut-offs utilities conduct when weather conditions create extreme fire danger, Dodd said.

Tens of thousands of PG&E customers across Northern California have experienced those shut-offs this year amid another fierce fire season. PG&E first employed the planned outages on a wide scale in 2018 after its equipment was linked to most of the major fires in the 2017 firestorm.

