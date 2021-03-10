Dodd co-authored bill would provide relief to fire victims

Local Assemblyman James Gallagher announced legislation that would provide financial relief to fire victims by exempting state taxes from payments made to victims out of Pacific Gas & Electric Company's "Fire Victims Trust," according to a press release.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Assembly Bill 1239 is co-authored by State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), Sen. , and Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow (R-Madera) and Assemblywoman Megan Dahle (R-Bieber).
PG&E's "Fire Victims Trust" was created to compensate victims of the Butte (2015), North Bay (2017) and Camp (2018) fires, according to a press release. AB 1249 would clarify California's tax code to allow all types of filers to be excluded from paying state taxes on advance settlements paid out of the trust.
The legislation was modeled after AB 50 from 2011 that exempted state tax from settlements paid out from PG&E to victims of the San Bruno explosion.
"AB 1249 is a straightforward fix that would clarify state tax exemption criteria for victims of three of the most destructive fires in California's history," Gallagher said in a press release. "Victims deserve to receive the maximum amount of compensation from PG&E for the tremendous pain and suffering the company has caused."
WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES TAKE TOLL ON WINE COUNTRY LANDSCAPE
NAPA'S BURNING PROBLEM: A NAPA VALLEY REGISTER SERIES TAKING AN IN-DEPTH LOOK AT NAPA COUNTY'S VULNERABILITY TO WILDFIRES
Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires
The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Part 2: Wildfires threaten the bread and butter of Napa Valley: tourism and wine production. What now?
The prospect of major wildfires each fall is a terrifying prospect for Napa Valley's wine industry.
Intense wildfire is no longer just a rural problem, worried city officials say.
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.