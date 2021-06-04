Dodd hopes water bill helps those drowning in debt

State Sen. Bill Dodd is on a roll. A bipartisan roll at that.

After Dodd-authored bills funding technology advancements in firefighting and restaurant and bar relief waltzed through the Senate unopposed, the Napa-based legislator secured Senate Bill 222 — Water Access and Equity Bill — by a 31-5 vote with the goal of alleviating the financial hardships of low-income families unable to pay crushing water bills.

"A bipartisan vote in this day and age is something really important," Dodd said by phone Thursday. "Both parties see this as a big problem."

Dodd said 12 percent of Californians "have water debt in excess of $500 and about 6 percent have water debt over $1,000 and are unable to pay their water bill."

Though much of the debut is accrued because of COVID-19, "this is something important to me even before COVID, particularly for a lot of small water districts, mostly rural, where the cost of service has really gone up."

Dodd said "water debt" in California is $1 billion and the new bill "really gives a shot in the arm" to those struggling.

"The idea of a senior citizen losing his or her water because they can't pay their bill or mothers with young children who can't pay their bill ..." Dodd said.