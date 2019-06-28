State Sen. Bill Dodd is sponsoring legislation that would allow California voters to decide whether to legalize sports wagering.
Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblymember Adam Gray, D-Merced, introduced the legislation on Thursday. This comes in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the federal ban on sports gambling, leaving legalization up to each state.
The Dodd/Gray legislation seeks to amend the state Constitution to allow sports gambling. That would require a two-thirds approval by the Legislature before placing the matter on the ballot, where it would need a majority vote to pass.
He plans to work with stakeholders to help bring sports gambling out of the shadows, Dodd said in a press release.
“By legalizing sports wagering, we can avoid some of the problems associated with an underground market such as fraud and tax evasion, while investing in problem gambling education,” Dodd said.
Eight states allow sports wagering and 35 others are considering legislation. Illegal sport gambling in the United States totals $150 billion a year. Revenue generated from legal wagering could support public education, infrastructure and other needs, the Dodd press release said.
California Nations Indian Gaming Association opposed a previous attempt by Gray to legalize sports wagering. Among other things, it said such issues as the illegal use of third party proposition players at card rooms and the lack of dealer rotation at card rooms should be solved first.
The U.S. Supreme Court in its decision last year acknowledged that sports gambling is a controversial issue. Supporters say it will produce state revenue and weaken illegal gambling operations. Opponents say it will hook the young on gambling and corrupt professional and college sports, the ruling said.
“The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in leaving the matter to the states.
Meanwhile, Dodd has also weighed in on a type of sports wagering that is already allowed by the state Constitution – horse racing. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a Dodd-sponsored bill allowing the California Horse Racing board to suspend horse racing licenses to protect the health and safety of horses and riders.
That law comes in the wake of 30 horse deaths at Santa Anita Park since December.
“Putting the safety of horses first is paramount,” Dodd said in a press release. “I appreciate Gov. Newsom’s partnership and swift action in supporting this commonsense measure to allow the Horse Racing Board to halt racing when dangerous conditions exist.”