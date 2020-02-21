Dodd introduces legislation to rebuild Highway 37 as a toll road

State Sen. Bill Dodd introduced legislation Friday that would renovate congested, flood-prone Highway 37 by turning it into a toll road to help generate the necessary money.

Dodd, D-Napa, made the announcement while standing on a hill at Sonoma Raceway overlooking the highway. He said the mere mention of Highway 37 to users creates angst and conjures up images of brake lights and flooding.

“We’re here today because commuters deserve better,” said Dodd, flanked by transportation officials and other leaders from North Bay counties.

Dodd’s bill would create a tolling authority that would hold public meetings to flesh out the details of a toll. Among those details is how much the toll would cost, with Dodd saying he envisions something in the $5-to-$6 range.

No one, including himself, is enthusiastic about having a toll, Dodd said.

“The fact is, without taking this step, this highway (renovation) would not be finished in our lifetimes,” he said.

Dodd estimated conservatively that a toll might raise $650 million over 20 years. Fixing Highway 37 could cost a few billion dollars. Dodd said Highway 37 commuters wouldn’t pay the entire cost, with state and federal funds to also be used.