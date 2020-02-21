Dodd introduces legislation to rebuild Highway 37 as a toll road

State Sen. Bill Dodd introduced legislation Friday that would renovate congested, flood-prone Highway 37 by turning it into a toll road to help generate the necessary money.
Dodd, D-Napa, made the announcement while standing on a hill at Sonoma Raceway overlooking the highway. He said the mere mention of Highway 37 to users creates angst and conjures up images of brake lights and flooding.
“We’re here today because commuters deserve better,” said Dodd, flanked by transportation officials and other leaders from North Bay counties.
Dodd’s bill would create a tolling authority that would hold public meetings to flesh out the details of a toll. Among those details is how much the toll would cost, with Dodd saying he envisions something in the $5-to-$6 range.
No one, including himself, is enthusiastic about having a toll, Dodd said.
“The fact is, without taking this step, this highway (renovation) would not be finished in our lifetimes,” he said.
Dodd estimated conservatively that a toll might raise $650 million over 20 years. Fixing Highway 37 could cost a few billion dollars. Dodd said Highway 37 commuters wouldn’t pay the entire cost, with state and federal funds to also be used.
A toll could be charged one direction only or, if both directions, half of the suggested amount, he said. He doesn’t intend commuters to pay $10 daily for a round trip commute. Tolls could be collected electronically.
The law requires that a tolling authority be established on behalf of the state to operate and collect tolls. Dodd said voter approval would not be needed for a toll.
Highway 37 runs 21 miles from Vallejo to Novato. It passes through Solano, Sonoma and Marin counties, with a section brushing the southwest edge of Napa County.
The 9.5-mile section between Vallejo and Sears Point passes over the Napa-Sonoma marshes on berms and bridges. It is mostly two lanes and experiences rush-hour traffic jams. Researchers with the University of California, Davis have said sea level rise could swamp the lowest-lying section by 2050.
Napa County transportation officials have been particularly interested in this section. Problems on Highway 37 can divert traffic to Napa County’s Highway 29 and Highway 121 as a detour, adding to local traffic problems.
“That’s the go-around,” Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said.
North Bay counties, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Caltrans have for four years explored creating a four-lane road on embankment or causeway at an estimated cost of $1.1 billion to $2.5 billion. Complicating any construction project are wetlands that are home to such protected species as the salt marsh harvest mouse.
In addition, other sections of Highway 37 that are already four lanes to the west are prone to flooding during large storms. Renovating the entire length of Highway 37 could cost $1.5 billion to $4.5 billion, according to a 2018 estimate.
The cost to renovate has been a major roadblock. The idea of using tolls as a funding source came up in 2016.
Highway 37 has been a toll road before. In fact, that’s how it began life.
The then-private roadway opened on midnight, July 4, 1928, as a shortcut. Travelers from Solano County to Sonoma and Marin counties would no longer have to take the long way through Napa. They could instead take this new, 10-mile route traversing the wetlands between Vallejo and Sears Point.
Travelers paid 35 cents per car and driver and an additional 5 cents per passenger. The road cost about $900,000 to build, according to Napa County newspaper reports from the era.
But the road didn’t stay a toll road. In 1939, California bought it for $200,000 for the state highway system.
Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said on Friday that several years ago the idea came up to abandon Highway 37 because of predicted sea level rise. North Bay leaders protested, saying the highway is a critical mover of employees, visitors, residents and goods.
“We cannot abandon it,” she said.
Highway 37 daily traffic is forecast to rise from 40,000 vehicles daily to 58,000 vehicles daily in 20 years. Flooding resulted in full or partial closure of the road for 27 days in 2017 and eight days in 2019, according to a fact sheet distributed by Dodd.
Dodd described the proposed Highway 37 renovation as responding to both congestion and climate change.
“Simply put, the status quo is unacceptable and without bold action, it will get worse,” Dodd said.
Miller had a suggestion for those already weary of Highway 37 traffic – try carpooling. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s V-Commute program helps people find solo-commute options and matches users with others who have similar travel plans. Go to https://nvta.rideamigos.com/#/ for more information.
