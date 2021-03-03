Dodd names Napa County's Dr. Karen Relucio as Woman of the Year

Napa County’s public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, has been named Woman of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd for her work in leading the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Karen has been instrumental in guiding the people of Napa County through this unprecedented public health crisis,” Dodd said. “She rose to the challenge of keeping us safe and more recently, to vaccinate the public. A year later, as the pandemic wanes and our state begins to reopen, we owe her a debt of gratitude for her unswerving devotion to public health.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award for the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Relucio. “Our successful response would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of many unnamed women in Napa County, from our agency and emergency operations center leadership to the line staff and volunteers who have supported our operations for vaccinations, testing, case investigation, contact tracing and wrap-around services for our clients.”

