Dodd names St. Helena Hospital Foundation nonprofit of the year

For its significant contribution to fighting the coronavirus pandemic by deploying mobile vaccine clinics in Napa Valley, even as its main facility was recovering from wildfire damage, St. Helena Hospital Foundation has been named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

“This recognition speaks to the professionalism and dedication of the foundation and hospital staff, which really came through for the community in a time of crisis,” Dodd said in a release announcing the choice. “Their work during the pandemic literally saved lives. Year after year, the foundation has supported top-quality healthcare for our families. We owe a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment.”

“We are grateful for this special recognition as Nonprofit of the Year; this past year has been an extraordinarily trying one for our community and I’m so proud of our mobile health team, volunteers, and foundation board members and supporters for stepping up” said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart. “For over 140 years, our hospital has been dedicated to ensuring our community has access to exceptional healthcare when they need it most.”

