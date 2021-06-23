Dodd names St. Helena Hospital Foundation nonprofit of the year

For its significant contribution to fighting the coronavirus pandemic by deploying mobile vaccine clinics in Napa Valley, even as its main facility was recovering from wildfire damage, St. Helena Hospital Foundation has been named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.
“This recognition speaks to the professionalism and dedication of the foundation and hospital staff, which really came through for the community in a time of crisis,” Dodd said in a release announcing the choice. “Their work during the pandemic literally saved lives. Year after year, the foundation has supported top-quality healthcare for our families. We owe a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment.”
“We are grateful for this special recognition as Nonprofit of the Year; this past year has been an extraordinarily trying one for our community and I’m so proud of our mobile health team, volunteers, and foundation board members and supporters for stepping up” said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart. “For over 140 years, our hospital has been dedicated to ensuring our community has access to exceptional healthcare when they need it most.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
The work to get people tested and vaccinated comes on top of existing charitable work, including raising $122 million for the latest medical equipment and technology to help ensure the health of the community and access to care. The foundation, established in 2004, supports Adventist Health St. Helena, a 151-bed acute-care facility serving Napa, Lake, Sonoma, and Solano counties. Services include 24-hour emergency care, the acclaimed Adventist Heart and Vascular Institute, the nationally recognized Coon Joint Replacement Institute, and the Martin-O’Neill Cancer Center -- Napa County’s most complete cancer center. Adventist Health St. Helena is the only Napa County hospital recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with the 5 Star hospital for safety, quality, and patient experience.
During the pandemic, the foundation’s mobile health team provided thousands of onsite COVID-19 tests to dozens of agricultural partners and when the vaccine became available, pivoted to immediately open a mass vaccination site in St. Helena in early January. This vaccine site was supported by more than 150 community volunteers and volunteer medical personnel from across the region. The St. Helena team vaccinated up to 1,200 people per day from across the region, for a total of 33,000 Covid-19 vaccines delivered to date.
Adventist Health St. Helena endured two major fires, with the Glass fire burning many hospital outbuildings, forcing it to close for 10 weeks in fall 2020 to make repairs. Nearly all the homes in the vicinity of the hospital were destroyed, but the hospital worked tirelessly to reopen in early December to care for the community.