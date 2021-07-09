Dodd secures $7.6 Million for Napa County fire, water projects

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, announced today he has secured a $7.6 million budget allocation for Napa County to be used for investments in wildfire safety and prevention as well as drinking water infrastructure improvements at Lake Berryessa.
“With a drought on and wildfire season ramping up, it is critical that Napa County get the resources it needs to keep our community healthy and safe,” Dodd said. “Fixing our aging water delivery system is an important step. And reducing combustible fuels and creating fire breaks is a necessity. With this money, Napa County can make substantial progress in both areas.”
The $262.6 billion budget approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature includes investments in essential services statewide including a sweeping pandemic recovery program, improvements for education and funding for wildfire and drought relief.
Sen. Dodd secured $15 million in specific allocations for his six-county North Bay district including $7.6 million for Napa County alone. The funds are to be invested by the county in several specific areas:
-- Wildfire safety: For fuels reduction, roadside fuel breaks, defensible space, fire suppression and fuel break maintenance.
-- Drinking water infrastructure: For use by Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District and Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District to upgrade facilities such as more than 50-year-old water storage tanks. Generator replacement for emergency power.
Local officials lauded the allocation.
“Napa County is grateful for Sen. Dodd’s work to secure millions of dollars for the county in the recently passed state legislative budget,” said Alfredo Pedroza, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. “We look forward to the governor’s signature, which will allow us to increase the board’s investment in wildfire prevention and suppression and begin improving critical water supply in the county.”
“It’s imperative we receive substantial support for our most critical wildfire protection projects in Napa County,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea. “In light of the recent fire seasons, we are especially grateful to Sen. Dodd for successfully securing $7.6 million in the state legislative budget to help our efforts.”
“On behalf of fire-safe councils across Napa County, we would like to thank Sen. Dodd for his leadership to include millions of dollars for Napa County in the state budget,” said Christopher Thompson, president of the Napa County Firewise Foundation. “These funds will allow Napa County to continue building on its efforts to increase fire prevention work across many high-risk communities.”
