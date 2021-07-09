Dodd secures $7.6 Million for Napa County fire, water projects

Local officials lauded the allocation.

“Napa County is grateful for Sen. Dodd’s work to secure millions of dollars for the county in the recently passed state legislative budget,” said Alfredo Pedroza, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. “We look forward to the governor’s signature, which will allow us to increase the board’s investment in wildfire prevention and suppression and begin improving critical water supply in the county.”

“It’s imperative we receive substantial support for our most critical wildfire protection projects in Napa County,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea. “In light of the recent fire seasons, we are especially grateful to Sen. Dodd for successfully securing $7.6 million in the state legislative budget to help our efforts.”

“On behalf of fire-safe councils across Napa County, we would like to thank Sen. Dodd for his leadership to include millions of dollars for Napa County in the state budget,” said Christopher Thompson, president of the Napa County Firewise Foundation. “These funds will allow Napa County to continue building on its efforts to increase fire prevention work across many high-risk communities.”