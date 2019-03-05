SACRAMENTO – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Sen. Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, have been appointed co-chairs of the Senate Select Committee on California’s Wine Industry for the 2019-20 legislative session. The pair co-chaired the committee during the last legislative session.
“The wine industry is a crucial economic driver for our region and the state as a whole,” said Dodd. "The committee will pursue innovation in sustainability, competitiveness in a global marketplace and pragmatic solutions to challenges ahead.”
“Over the past two years, the Select Committee on Wine has been focused on some of the biggest issues facing the wine industry, including the impacts of wildfires, changing state and federal regulations and water supply concerns," McGuire said.
The committee is made up of a bipartisan group of senators from around the state who are charged with overseeing the diverse issues affecting California’s wine industry. California makes 90 percent of all the wine produced in the United States. The California wine industry has an annual economic impact of over $57 billion to the state and creates 325,000 jobs.
The wine industry is also an essential part of California tourism, bringing in upwards of 23 million tourists annually. Wineries in the senators’ districts are a particularly integral part of local tourism, accounting for more than half of all tourist spending on wine throughout all of California.