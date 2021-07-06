Dodd to hold virtual town hall on schools, reopening, and innovation

State Sen. Bill Dodd will hold a virtual town hall on July 13 on schools, reopening and the role of innovation during the pandemic, featuring California Superintendent Tony Thurmond; Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund; and Lisette Estrella-Henderson, Solano County superintendent of schools.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

The town hall will be at 6 p.m. and will be available at sd03.senate.ca.gov, facebook.com/SenBillDodd, youtube.com/user/SonomaTV, and SonomaTV.org.

The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY 91.3 FM

You may email questions to townhall@ksvy.org or call in questions at (707) 933-9133

Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties.