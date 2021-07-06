Dodd to hold virtual town hall on schools, reopening, and innovation

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa
State Sen. Bill Dodd will hold a virtual town hall on July 13 on schools, reopening and the role of innovation during the pandemic, featuring California Superintendent Tony Thurmond; Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund; and Lisette Estrella-Henderson, Solano County superintendent of schools.
The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.
The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY 91.3 FM
You may email questions to
townhall@ksvy.org or call in questions at (707) 933-9133
Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties.
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and and a ventilation expert discuss safely reopening schools, April 1, 2021.
Photos: A look back at 2021 Napa County graduation celebrations
New Tech High School Class of 2021
Newly minted graduates of New Technology High School first gathered in their own section outside Napa's Memorial Stadium after Monday's commencement before meeting family members and friends.
Howard Yune/Register
New Tech High School Class of 2021
A temporary fence in the parking lot of Napa's Memorial Stadium separated graduates from spectators in the first few minutes after Monday's commencement for New Technology High School's Class of 2021. Parents, relatives and friends took pictures and video of graduates over the cordon before the students crossed over to mingle with the spectators, who were limited to eight per graduate.
Howard Yune/Register
New Tech High School Class of 2021
Spectators at Monday's graduation ceremony for New Technology High School arrived to see a layout modified from past years to create more distancing, with members of the Class of 2021 seated 6 feet apart and seats allotted in groups of no more than eight people.
Howard Yune/Register
New Tech High School Class of 2021
In a change from ceremonies conducted before the COVID-19 emergency, graduates in New Technology High School's Class of 2021 were not handed their diplomas but picked them up from a table on the stage -- a practice also used during the drive-up diploma ceremonies that substituted for in-person commencements a year ago.
Howard Yune/Register
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Junior-Senior High school graduates exited the football field after receiving their diploma's June 11.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Class of 2021
Though masks were still worn during Calistoga Junior-High School's graduation ceremony, joyful faces were seen.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Class of 2021
Graduates were congratulated by friends and family, in person this year, after receiving their diplomas.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Class of 2021
Congratulations Class of 2021
Tim Carl Photography
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Graduating seniors at Justin-Siena High School were able to take the stage at their Napa campus to receive their diplomas Thursday evening, during the county's first in-person commencement since COVID-19 triggered the county's first stay-at-home orders in March 2020.
Howard Yune/Register
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Within minutes of receiving their diplomas Thursday evening, many of Justin-Siena High School's newest graduates began posting for snapshots on the Napa campus' north lawn. The commencement was the first of several in-person celebrations scheduled to take place in Napa County this month, with the relaxation of attendance limits at public gatherings as the rate of coronavirus infections continues to fall in California.
Howard Yune/Register
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
A group of friends posed for a selfie minutes before joining fellow Justin-Siena seniors in their procession to the campus lawn, which hosted the Class of 2021's commencement on Thursday.
Howard Yune/Register
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Members of Justin-Siena High School's Class of 2021 sang "Found/Tonight," a conflation of two numbers from the musical "Hamilton," during Thursday evening's graduation ceremony at the Catholic academy's north Napa campus.
Howard Yune/Register
Vintage High School graduation
A scene from the Vintage High School Class of 2021 graduation.
Barry Eberling
Vintage High School graduation
A scene from the 2021 Vintage High School graduation.
Barry Eberling
Vintage High School graduation
The Vintage High School Class of 2021 walks into Memorial Stadium.
Barry Eberling
Vintage High School graduation
A scene from the Vintage High School 2021 graduation on June 16 in Memorial Stadium.
Barry Eberling
2021 Napa High Graduation
Brock Bowers, who graduated early to begin his college football career at the University of Georgia, came back to be part of the 2021 Napa High Graduation at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
Don Lex, LuckyDuckImages.com
2021 Napa High Graduation
Singers perform during the 2021 Napa High Graduation at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
Don Lex, LuckyDuckImages.com
Napa High class of 2021
On Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, Napa High School's 124th class graduated.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa High class of 2021
On Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, Napa High School's 124th class graduated.
Jennifer Huffman
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
Tuesday afternoon, American Canyon High School seniors graduated.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
American Canyon High School seniors assembled for graduation on Tuesday afternoon.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
This ACHS senior will become a U.S. Marine.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
Tuesday afternoon, American Canyon High School seniors graduated.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Students dressed up their cars for the Napa Valley College graduation on Saturday.
Napa Valley College
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College staff gather to celebrate students during a graduation event held Saturday.
Napa Valley College
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Edgar Correa Saenz, with Napa Valley College President Dr. Ronald Kraft, poses for photos after getting his diploma on Saturday.
Napa Valley College
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Professor Cathy Gillis with her honors students at the Napa Valley College graduation on Saturday.
Napa Valley College
Megan Schweiger
Megan Schweiger sings the national anthem at graduation.
Dave Mosher photo
Jayson Adkins
Jayson Adkins addresses the Class of 2021.
Dave Mosher photo
St. Helena High School graduation
The St. Helena High School Class of 2021 marches onto the field behind a huge Saints flag.
Dave Mosher photo
Carter Dahline
Carter Dahline smiles after receiving her diploma.
Dave Mosher photo
