Dodd to host virtual town hall on police reform and racial justice

  • Updated

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Nov. 16 on police reform and racial justice featuring two longtime champions of both.

Panelists include California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Sen. Steven Bradford.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

The event will stream live at 6 p.m. on KSVY.org. It will stream live at sd03.senate.ca.gov, facebook.com/SenBillDodd, and SonomaTV.org.

The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY, 91.3 FM

You may email questions to townhall@ksvy.org, or call in questions at (707) 933-9133.

