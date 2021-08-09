Dodd to host virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness on Aug. 16

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Aug. 16 on wildfire and emergency preparedness featuring Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services and Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission. Napa County Board of Supervisors chair Alfredo Pedroza will join the panel, along with other guests.

Panelists will focus on the statewide response to California’s wildfires including improvements to public safety power shutoffs, evacuations and more resilient emergency communications.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

The event will stream live at 6 p.m. on KSVY.org. It will stream live at sd03.senate.ca.gov, facebook.com/SenBillDodd, and SonomaTV.org.

The event also will be broadcast locally on KSVY, 91.3 FM

You may email questions to townhall@ksvy.org, or call in questions at (707) 933-9133.