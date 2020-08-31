Dodd's high-low siren bill goes to governor for signature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO – With wildfires raging across the state, the Legislature late Sunday approved a bill from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would aid in evacuations, authorizing municipalities to use European-style “high-low” sirens in emergency vehicles.

“California’s wildfires illustrate the importance of being able to evacuate large populations quickly,” Sen. Dodd said. “Thanks to fellow lawmakers for seeing the value of the hi-lo siren, which is proven to be effective in getting people out of harm’s way when minutes count. Unfortunately, we are going to see more fires, so this will be essential for keeping people safe.”

Existing law restricts the use of high-low sirens. However, a pilot program last year in Napa County showed the warning popularized in England works well to get people to flee encroaching wildfires. The alerts were used in the recent LNU Lightning Complex fires by Napa, Sonoma and Solano county deputies. Senate Bill 909 allows all public safety agencies to use high-low warnings for evacuation purposes.