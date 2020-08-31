Dodd's high-low siren bill goes to governor for signature

SACRAMENTO – With wildfires raging across the state, the Legislature late Sunday approved a bill from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would aid in evacuations, authorizing municipalities to use European-style “high-low” sirens in emergency vehicles.
“California’s wildfires illustrate the importance of being able to evacuate large populations quickly,” Sen. Dodd said. “Thanks to fellow lawmakers for seeing the value of the hi-lo siren, which is proven to be effective in getting people out of harm’s way when minutes count. Unfortunately, we are going to see more fires, so this will be essential for keeping people safe.”
Existing law restricts the use of high-low sirens. However, a pilot program last year in Napa County showed the warning popularized in England works well to get people to flee encroaching wildfires. The alerts were used in the recent LNU Lightning Complex fires by Napa, Sonoma and Solano county deputies. Senate Bill 909 allows all public safety agencies to use high-low warnings for evacuation purposes.
"Our recent experience with the high-low siren showed it greatly assists in getting people out and making communities safer," Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said. "I thank the senator and the Legislature for recognizing the value of this life-saving tool that has played a big role already and will be essential across the state this wildfire season."
