Pacific Gas and Electric is contacting about 150,000 customers, including 2,233 in Napa County, encouraging them to update their home phone number, mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance of any temporarily power turnoff this fire season.
More than 425,000 customers have provided updates since June 2018, PG&E said.
PG&E sent emails to about 62,000 customers with incomplete contact information earlier this month. Later this week, the company will mail postcards to about 95,000 customers who have no phone number or email on file, the utility said in a news release.
For customers who have not yet confirmed or updated their contact information, PG&E encourages everyone to do so by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589.
In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and safety information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and pge.com.
PG&E's goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails at 48 hours, again at 24 hours, and again just prior to shutting off power.
No public safety shutoffs were planned as of Thursday morning, but the utility noted that weather conditions can change rapidly.