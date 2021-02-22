Dogged by a year of closures, Napa's mom 'n' pop shops hope for the best in 2021

Business at Venus Nail & Spa comes in waves. Some days are horribly, inescapably slow; others, there might be a sudden flood of customers, a mix of appointments and hopeful afternoon walk-ins.

That’s the kind of crest that can make a day feel almost normal for owner Hien Tran — except that sometimes he must then turn a few of those would-be patrons away.

Foregoing business is particularly painful after a year in which Tran’s business has spent more than four months closed to the public.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We didn’t have any income, and we still paid rent and bills,” Tran said of the months he spent closed, noting he’s had to intermittently furlough staff throughout the year.

California's nail and hair salons can now open for indoor service at 25% capacity, Tran said, meaning he can't have more than three customers in his salon at a time. He’s grateful to be able to operate at all, but business is recovering somewhat slowly. Much of his regular clientele are still hesitant to come in, and those that do aren’t coming as often as they once did.