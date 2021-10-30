Dolls 'terrorize' Napa home during Halloween

Dozens upon dozens of dolls are currently wreaking havoc on Angela D'Agostino’s front yard at 150 Dewitt St. in west Napa.

They’re manning an electric chair for an unfortunate victim. They’re hoisting a dead “body” onto the roof. They’re decapitating a skeleton using a guillotine.

And it’s all in the name of Halloween fun.

D'Agostino said the spine-chilling vision began to form in her mind more than a year ago.

“I saw an inspiration photo that involved a lot of creepy dolls,” she recalled. “I decided to amp that up a little bit, so to speak.”

She loves Halloween, said D'Agostino. “It’s a day of the year when you can be anything you want to be, and there’s no judgement.” “It can be as fun or as creepy as you want to depending on your mood.”

And creepy it is.

Many of the dolls at D'Agostino’s house have been painted ghostly white or gray. Some faces have faux blood dripping from their eyes. Otherwise angelic smiles now appear slightly maniacal. One not-so-innocent baby doll “sees” through eyes ringed in black.

Amidst spider webs, cages, a bubbling cauldron, and pumpkins, the dolls are arranged in devilish groupings across her front yard and porch.

“I love Halloween decorations in any large or small amount,” she said. In her yard, “There’s a lot going on and a lot to look at.”

This Napan said she had lots of help preparing her display. Many months ago she created a post on the Buy Nothing Napa Facebook group, asking for unwanted dolls.

And boy, did people respond.

“It took me over a year,” said D'Agostino, but she’s accumulated dozens upon dozens of dolls, which she had stored in her garage until now.

“I have not purchased a single doll.”

In fact, that’s how she likes it. D'Agostino is a DIY maker. She regularly uses recycled and upcycled materials.

“I’m super-duper crafty,” she said. For example, “The dead body is 100% recycled,” made of juice jugs, a milk crate and other castoffs. The guillotine and electric chair are handmade. In her opinion, “it’s a little bit more fun to get creative and not go store-bought.”

And yes, the donors knew their dolls could end up in, shall we say, an unconventional setting. In fact, people seemed to really embrace her artistic vision, said D'Agostino.

“They supported it," she said. “Having that community behind me has been super fun."

She also wondered if her neighbors would appreciate her eerie vision.

“I did go down the deep dark rabbit hole,” D'Agostino admitted. But to her delight, “Everybody’s been awesome.”

“I’m surprised how many people thanked me for doing it. And telling me I put a smile on their face. I wasn’t expecting that.”

“It’s been surprising how many people that it’s brightened their day.” Kids and parents stop and take photos and try to count the dolls.

“That part has been really funny to me. I think it’s absolutely adorable.”

And as for D'Agostino, she’s already planned her outfit for Halloween night: “I’ll be a creepy doll to join the party in my front yard.”

