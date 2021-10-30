Dolls 'terrorize' Napa home during Halloween

Dozens upon dozens of dolls are currently wreaking havoc on Angela D'Agostino’s front yard at 150 Dewitt St. in west Napa.
They’re manning an electric chair for an unfortunate victim. They’re hoisting a dead “body” onto the roof. They’re decapitating a skeleton using a guillotine.
And it’s all in the name of Halloween fun.
D'Agostino said the spine-chilling vision began to form in her mind more than a year ago.
“I saw an inspiration photo that involved a lot of creepy dolls,” she recalled. “I decided to amp that up a little bit, so to speak.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
She loves Halloween, said D'Agostino. “It’s a day of the year when you can be anything you want to be, and there’s no judgement.” “It can be as fun or as creepy as you want to depending on your mood.”
And creepy it is.
Many of the dolls at D'Agostino’s house have been painted ghostly white or gray. Some faces have faux blood dripping from their eyes. Otherwise angelic smiles now appear slightly maniacal. One not-so-innocent baby doll “sees” through eyes ringed in black.
Amidst spider webs, cages, a bubbling cauldron, and pumpkins, the dolls are arranged in devilish groupings across her front yard and porch.
People are also reading…
“I love Halloween decorations in any large or small amount,” she said. In her yard, “There’s a lot going on and a lot to look at.”
This Napan said she had lots of help preparing her display. Many months ago she created a post on the Buy Nothing Napa Facebook group, asking for unwanted dolls.
And boy, did people respond.
“It took me over a year,” said D'Agostino, but she’s accumulated dozens upon dozens of dolls, which she had stored in her garage until now.
“I have not purchased a single doll.”
In fact, that’s how she likes it. D'Agostino is a DIY maker. She regularly uses recycled and upcycled materials.
“I’m super-duper crafty,” she said. For example, “The dead body is 100% recycled,” made of juice jugs, a milk crate and other castoffs. The guillotine and electric chair are handmade. In her opinion, “it’s a little bit more fun to get creative and not go store-bought.”
And yes, the donors knew their dolls could end up in, shall we say, an unconventional setting. In fact, people seemed to really embrace her artistic vision, said D'Agostino.
“They supported it," she said. “Having that community behind me has been super fun."
She also wondered if her neighbors would appreciate her eerie vision.
“I did go down the deep dark rabbit hole,” D'Agostino admitted. But to her delight, “Everybody’s been awesome.”
“I’m surprised how many people thanked me for doing it. And telling me I put a smile on their face. I wasn’t expecting that.”
“It’s been surprising how many people that it’s brightened their day.” Kids and parents stop and take photos and try to count the dolls.
“That part has been really funny to me. I think it’s absolutely adorable.”
And as for D'Agostino, she’s already planned her outfit for Halloween night: “I’ll be a creepy doll to join the party in my front yard.”
Photos: Dolls terrorize Napa home during Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
The name of the dual-language academy that debuts in August 2022 is meant to call to mind unity – of two languages and different student bodies.
A state-mandated panel reviewing the county's water situation is debating how much groundwater pumping affects the Napa River.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com