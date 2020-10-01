Donate food, ride Napa's Vine for free

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority and its Vine Transit Contractor, Transdev, are collecting nonperishable food items for evacuees of the Glass Fire.

The most needed items are cereal, canned goods, flour, pasta, rice, beans, chips, fruit cups, shelf-stable milk.

NVTA is offering a free ride on any Vine bus to passengers who deposit a nonperishable food item into onboard donation bins while boarding through Oct. 19. Free rides must be redeemed at the time of donation. Donors may also dropoff non-perishable food items at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center ticket booth at 625 Burnell St.

The food collected will be donated to the Salvation Army, which is currently providing over 2,000 meals daily to Napa County Emergency Operations Center housing and sheltering sites and fire evacuees.

Vine Transit, which delivered 300 of these meals daily before the wildfires, is now delivering 1,500 meals per day. As meal deliveries increased, the need for additional supplies became apparent to Transdev.

After months of increased demand for food assistance due to pandemic unemployment, the wildfires have placed an additional burden on the Napa Food Bank, which provides much of the food served by the Salvation Army.