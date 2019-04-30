This past summer, Guillermo Mata, a day laborer who works in Napa, was on his way to work when suddenly found himself doubled over from excruciating abdominal pain.
“I thought I was going to die," Mata said.
After the “most painful walk of my life," he arrived on foot at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and was examined by Daniel Gilbert, DO, a urologist with St. Joseph Health Medical Group.
Dr. Gilbert diagnosed Mata with a large kidney stone, about two centimeters in diameter, or the size of a marble.
“He was in rough shape,” said Gilbert. “He couldn’t urinate. His bladder was close to bursting,” said the physician. “It’s probably the worst pain people can endure.”
After learning Mata had no health insurance, Dr. Gilbert referred him to Operation Access.
Operation Access, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, works to ensure that individuals with no insurance or limited financial means can access health care services. The nonprofit currently works in nine Bay Area counties.
"I was amazed when I heard I'd be able to have the surgery,” said Mata. “It was the best news.”
Without help from an aid program such as Operation Access, or other financial aid programs the Queen offers, Mata could have been responsible for the cost of his procedure, called lithotripsy, and other hospital costs.
According to Queen of the Valley’s website, associated costs for a lithotripsy procedure may range from $4,481 to $96,829. The total cost will vary, depending on the full course of a patient’s treatment, insurance and other funding sources.
“I didn't have any money” to pay for such a surgery, said Mata, who is self-employed. Without Operation Access, “I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.
Dr. Gilbert had connected with Operation Access shortly after moving to Napa from Arizona last June.
Volunteering to help those with medical needs “makes me feel good about what I do and who I am,” Gilbert said. “It’s what attracted me to medicine in the first place.
By connecting care providers willing to donate their medical expertise with hospitals and clinics willing to donate facilities and technologies, Operation Access has coordinated nearly 500 surgical procedures and diagnostic services for to low-income, uninsured Napa County residents since 2015.
In 2018, the nonprofit helped coordinate free health care for 118 Napa County residents at medical providers including the Queen, Kaiser and St. Helena Hospital, Pacific Pathology Associates of Napa and Radiology Medical Group of Napa.
That’s the equivalent of $1.5 million in medical care for Napa County residents, said Daniel Rabkin, a spokesperson for Operation Access.
Twenty-four Napans, including Mata, received free treatment from the Queen and St. Joseph Health through Operation Access in 2018.
People like Dr. Gilbert and other health care providers donate their time to ensure that those Napa residents could receive vital surgeries and access specialty care, said a news release from the Queen.
“Our organization has a long history of caring for all of our community members, especially those who are most vulnerable,” said Dana Codron, regional director for community health investments at St. Joseph Health in Northern California.
“We are proud to continue to partner with Operation Access to ensure all residents, regardless of their income or insurance status, are treated with compassion, dignity and have access to the health services they need,” Codron said.
In addition to donating its facilities, Queen of the Valley also supported Operation Access through a $25,000 grant in 2018, said a news release.
“We are thankful to each and every one of our partners who help us foster health care equality among people facing barriers to care,” said Rabkin. “Together, we are improving community health outcomes in the Napa Valley.”
Common specialty health services provided through Operation Access in Napa include: anorectal, breast, dermatology, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, urology, and vascular.
Today, almost one year after his kidney stone emergency, Mata is doing well, but struggled financially in the months after the surgery because he wasn’t able to work as much. He still has some medical bills to pay. He has also connected with OLE Health as a resource for other health care needs.
He said he’s grateful for all the organizations and providers who cared for him.
"The support Dr. Gilbert gave me is just amazing,” said Mata. “I am so surprised everyone wanted to help me."