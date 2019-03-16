Land Trust protects portion of Napa River headwaters thanks to late Keith Hangman
Land Trust of Napa County announced the protection of a 160-acre property next to Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.
The property rises toward Mount St. Helena and is visible from Highways 29 and 128 and Petrified Forest Road. It contains undisturbed natural habitats of mixed manzanita chaparral as well as Douglas fir and Knobcone pine near the stream.
The estate of Keith Hangman, a longtime Napa resident who died in 2016, made the outright donation to the Land Trust, according to a news release.
“Keith was always a land steward, as per the historical definition,” said his brother Kevin Hangman. “As much as he was a real estate businessman, he would still buy properties that were not economically viable, just because they were unique and irreplaceable.”
“We are very thankful to Keith for deciding to protect this land in perpetuity,” said Doug Parker, Land Trust CEO. “We know he had long been interested in protecting this property - he spoke to the Land Trust about it several years ago - so we are pleased to accept the property in order to ensure that it will be protected forever, just as he wanted.”
“The property is in an important location,” said Parker. “On the north and west, it abuts Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and it includes a deep canyon, through which flows the main stem of the headwaters of the Napa River, so its protection also protects municipal water supplies.”
Just below the property is Kimball Reservoir, the main local source of water for the City of Calistoga. The Napa River lies at the center of the county’s watershed and runs 55 miles from its northernmost beginnings, near this property, to San Pablo Bay.