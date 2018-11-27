The 3400 block of Redwood Road, west of Browns Valley Road, was shut for several hours at mid-day Tuesday after a tree fell and took power lines down with it.
An outage map on utility provider Pacific Gas and Electric's website indicated that 342 customers from that part of Redwood Road to Enchanted Hills were initially affected. The outage began at 11:15 a.m.
Crews were working to restring the power line and restore power to a final group of 44 customers Tuesday afternoon and expected to restore power at 8 p.m., according to a PG&E spokesperson.