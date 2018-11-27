Try 3 months for $3
pg&e logo
Buy Now
Courtney Teague, Register

Downed tree, fallen power lanes shut down Redwood Road in Napa

The 3400 block of Redwood Road, west of Browns Valley Road, was closed for several hours at mid-day Tuesday after a tree fell and took power lines down with it.

An outage map on utility provider Pacific Gas and Electric’s website indicated that 342 customers from that part of Redwood Road to Enchanted Hills were initially affected. The outage began at 11:15 a.m.

Crews were working to restring the power line and restore power to a final group of 44 customers Tuesday afternoon and expected to restore power at 8 p.m., according to a PG&E spokesperson.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.