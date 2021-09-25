Downtown Bounty Hunter building proposal is still alive sans Bounty Hunter

“The Bulgheroni family purchased Bounty Hunter, the business. And shortly thereafter they cleared the site at First and Main to build a building,” Johnson said. “Long story short, they chose not to move the Bounty Hunter restaurant and not leave that building. And then I met the family in the past year and have started working with them.”

A non-Bounty Hunter restaurant will still be planned to occupy the ground floor of the building, Johnson said. The “social club,” Johnson added, will occupy the upper three floors of the building and offer an experience similar to Founders Den.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What we’re looking for is a place where, during the day, people can take business meetings and they can work and hang out with their laptops,” Johnson said. “… A place that, in the evening, becomes more of a social environment — with a bar and food and is just a fun place to spend time with friends or business associates.”

Johnson added that the idea for the social club was largely driven by him. Carlos Hartmann, Vice President of Tuscany Building LLC, said company leadership had been going back and forth on different solutions for the property, but the process had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and fires in Napa. Then, a few months ago, Jason came along with the idea for the social club.