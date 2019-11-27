The rains stopped, and a chilly hint of winter arrived, in time to create a fitting backdrop for Napa’s decades-old kickoff to the Christmas season: the lighting of the city’s downtown tree.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, before hundreds of bundled-up Napans and visitors at Veterans Memorial Park, Mayor Jill Techel led the 10-second countdown before hundreds of tiny lights came to life on Napa’s tallest, most visible Yuletide symbol. As the evening temperatures tumbled toward the frosty mid-30s, parents, children and friends quickly queued up with cellphones in hand to capture their first snapshots – and memories – of a new holiday season.
“I think the boys will retain quite a bit,” said Margaret Hague, who with her 4-year-old son Henry had traveled from McKinleyville in Humboldt County to visit friends in Napa. “I’m sure the cookies and hot chocolate with be a big hit for them, too,” she added with a smile.
“In Napa it’s a lot bigger than what we’re used to at home – it’s more of a town setting, just a nice family event.”
Napa’s symbol of holiday cheer is a 29-foot-tall, man-made fir that will stand sentry for the next month at Main and First streets, one of the city’s busiest crossroads. From humble beginnings as an intimate gathering for perhaps 30 people in front of City Hall, the tree lighting has become an attraction drawing throngs into downtown on the night before Thanksgiving.
While more than three-quarters of an inch of rain drenched central Napa late Tuesday, the storms passed early enough to prepare Veterans Park for a ceremony featuring local dance troupes, a caroling chorus, and free hot chocolate and cider. The Downtown Napa Association avoided a repeat of 2018, when late-arriving rains forced it to cancel the celebration when the park’s amphitheater floor became too slick for performers.
Among those to have observed the steady growth of the city’s Yuletide celebration is Sandy Nugent, who founded the Napa Valley Dance Center in 1979. Since the troupe of young dancers began performing at the tree ceremony, the event has moved from City Hall to Dwight Murray Plaza to Veterans Park, gaining more and more spectators along the way.
“The kids who first did this with me are now in their 40s and 50s,” she said of Napa’s early tree lightings. “It was a handful of students and parents of my students, and that was it – it was really small.”
In a city core filled with restaurants, hotels and boutiques undreamed of a generation ago, the tree ceremony remains something that can unite masses of Napa residents, according to Nugent.
“I think it’s a really wonderful family event,” she said. “It gives families a chance to come downtown that don’t come downtown often anymore.”
Napa’s holiday celebration will continue Saturday night with the city’s 57th annual Christmas Parade, a procession of floats through downtown Second and Third streets from 5 to 8 p.m. The parade, also organized by the downtown association, will take place rain or shine.