Downtown Joe’s plans major remodel, with rooftop dining deck

For starters, the kitchen will move to the north side of the building. Right now it’s on the patio side. “Then we will open up where the kitchen was to be dining space. You’ll be able to look all the way through the building to the river,” Peatman said.

Next, the patio will be remodeled to include a bar area and more outdoor seating with expansive views of the river, he said.

More significantly, the decades-old green canvas awnings that cover part of the Art Deco tile on the building’s exterior will be removed to showcase that tile – and some clerestory windows.

“Canvas is a 1980s kind of thing,” said Peatman. They’ve got to go.

Then Peatman will create a new rooftop deck with room for up to 49 people over the current dining room at the back of the building. This will be similar to the view dining at AVOW Napa in the former Fagiani's building and at Archer Napa, said Peatman.

"But mine will be right over the water,” he pointed out.

"Downtown Joe's has been a Napa icon for decades," said Brendan Kelly of Kelly + Morgan Architects. He's working with Peatman on the project.