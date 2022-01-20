 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Napa Association readies to celebrate milestone year

The City of Napa turns 175 years-old this year, and the Downtown Napa Association is ready to celebrate. 

If your service club, church or business celebrating an anniversary that ends in "0" or "5," or is it at least 25 years old, the Downtown Napa Association wants to know if you have anything planned to honor your milestone. 

Contact Craig Smith with the Downtown Napa Association, craig@donapa.com, or call 257-0322 with details, and include contact information. 

Lightforms is one of eight installations featured at the 2022 Lighted Art Festival, which opened Saturday in downtown Napa and will continue through March 13.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French teachers march a second time against handling of Covid-19 crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News