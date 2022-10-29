Downtown Napa becomes a daytime Halloween haunt

The historic Goodman Library on First Street became a spooky, cobweb-draped detour for costumed children during Saturday's Halloween trick-or-treat tour organized by the Downtown Napa Association.
A boy's pint-size Army uniform was one of numerous alter egos assumed by hundreds of children and parents on Saturday during the Downtown Napa Association's annual Halloween trick-or-treat tour, during which merchants passed out candy and treats for two hours.
Costumes were not just for children during downtown Napa's annual Halloween trick-or-treat stroll on Saturday.
Craig and Maya Biedler, costumed respectively as a an all-the-toppings hot dog and a diminutive Wonder Woman, took a break in the promenade of First Street Napa during the city's annual Halloween family stroll on Saturday.
Dr. Seuss' famed children's book "The Cat in the Hat" inspired a pair of costumes worn during Saturday's annual trick-or-treating in downtown Napa.
At 16 months, Christy Payan, dressed in a unicorn-like onesie, was one of the youngest downtown Napa visitors on Saturday during the city's annual Halloween stroll, which drew thousands of children and parents to First Street for two hours of trick-or-treating from store to store.
Trick-or-treating was mostly a family affair Saturday during downtown Napa's annual Halloween stroll, during which local stores and businesses passed out candy and treats for two hours.
Napa’s city center played host to Hometown Halloween, a two-hour stroll for children, parents and others to dress up as the stuff of ghost tales, movies and TV shows.
Costumed as dinosaurs, witches, soldiers or characters from all manner of stories from “Cinderella” to “Squid Game,” visitors stopped at restaurants, wine tasting rooms and boutiques along First Street that were marked with black-and-orange balloons at the door. With smiles and waves, employees passed out candy and chocolates – or went a step further and themselves donned costumes themselves to join families at a photo station at Dwight Murray Plaza.
Meanwhile, the braver youngsters at the Halloween stroll entered the historic Goodman Library, which received a one-day makeover of cobwebs, fog, and tables topped with candelabra and gravestones.
