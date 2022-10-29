Downtown Napa becomes a daytime Halloween haunt

On Saturday, a downtown known for fine food and wine became a Halloween-tinged hub for hundreds of kids – or the young at heart.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Napa’s city center played host to Hometown Halloween, a two-hour stroll for children, parents and others to dress up as the stuff of ghost tales, movies and TV shows.

Costumed as dinosaurs, witches, soldiers or characters from all manner of stories from “Cinderella” to “Squid Game,” visitors stopped at restaurants, wine tasting rooms and boutiques along First Street that were marked with black-and-orange balloons at the door. With smiles and waves, employees passed out candy and chocolates – or went a step further and themselves donned costumes themselves to join families at a photo station at Dwight Murray Plaza.

Meanwhile, the braver youngsters at the Halloween stroll entered the historic Goodman Library, which received a one-day makeover of cobwebs, fog, and tables topped with candelabra and gravestones.

More than 100 businesses took part in Hometown Halloween, according to Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, which organizes the event with Bank of Marin.

Hometown Halloween was created in 2004 as a way to let children trick-or-treat in a safer setting with full daylight, Smith said.

For more Hometown Halloween photos from Napa, see Page A9.