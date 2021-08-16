Downtown Napa concert showcases mental health, pays tribute to Alaina Housley

Nearly three years after losing their daughter to a mass shooting, the parents of Alaina Housley have brought her name back to the fore — through a concert in downtown Napa to raise funds for mental health services for local youth.
Oxbow RiverStage, a live concert series at the Oxbow Commons park, capped the opening weekend of its second season with a concert by Matt Nathanson Sunday night. The performance was a benefit for the Alaina’s Voice Foundation, a nonprofit started by Arik and Hannah Housley after their daughter and 11 others died in the Nov. 7, 2018 attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Sunday’s concert, the second in a two-month live music series scheduled to run into mid-October, was more than a renewal of live performances after its virtual shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. It also served as the Housley family’s way to promote a mission they described as more urgent than ever in a time of COVID-forced isolation — rapidly connecting teenagers and young adults to mental health services.
Minutes before Nathanson took the stage, Alaina’s parents encouraged youth to acknowledge their struggles with depression, anxiety and isolation — and to seek trained help whatever stigmas they might face from family, friends or society.
“We each have a story, and you’ve got to honor and celebrate your story,” Hannah Housley, an activities director in the Napa Valley Unified School District, told several thousand spectators on the Oxbow Commons lawn with her husband by her side. “... Honor where you’re at, and ask for help.”
Sunday’s concert was the latest effort organized by Alaina’s Voice, whose namesake, a Vintage High School graduate, was 18 and a few months into her freshman year at Pepperdine University in Malibu at the time of her death.
Housley’s parents Arik and Hannah had long seen live concerts as a potential tool for both fundraising and healing. After organizing a 2019 benefit performance by Michael Franti, they kept plans for a Nathanson-led sequel in motion, even through the lengthy shutdown of the live music industry during the COVID-19 emergency that began in early 2020.
“Part of it is that we believe music is healing, and it’s great for the community,” Arik Housley, who owns the Napa Valley 1839 FC soccer club and local businesses, said in a Thursday interview. “We actually had agreed to get Matt in 2020, everybody was waiting (before the pandemic), and it was a natural fit for us, when we heard there would be an outdoor concert, to reach out to Matt.”
Since launching Alaina’s Voice, the Housleys have focused its work not only on mental health but also music and education in remembrance of their daughter, an avid singer, pianist, guitarist and stage performer during her upbringing in Napa. In the first year after Alaina’s death, the foundation raised more than $200,000 while awarding college scholarships and advising violence prevention clubs at local high schools.
Having lost a daughter, her parents have committed to spreading 'love and positivity.'
The foundation’s latest mission has involved “bridge therapy” to connect people, including those lacking jobs or funds, with existing providers and groups in the Napa Valley.
“We want the message to be that there are services out there, because everyone has their highs and lows,” Arik Housley said last week. “Alaina’s Voice is not trying to reinvent the wheel; we are (arranging) bridge therapy for people who don’t have access to therapy, who have dealt with trauma, so we get them the mental health services they need.”
“The community was there for us in our time of need. So how do we do our part to give back to the community?”
Alaina Housley
Before and after shows by Nathanson and the opening act Royal Jelly Jive, an on-stage display board ran a series of videos featuring young men and women describing the support and understanding that therapists had lent them in their times of need.
“What I would say to someone who’s struggling with their mental health is, their struggles and their feelings, they’re all valid,” a young woman said in one of the videos. “There’s a lot of really bad days, but there’s good days in the future.”
The segment closed with reassurances from three people that others, too, could be helped as they had been.
“You are not alone.”
“You belong.”
“It’s OK to ask for help.”
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
