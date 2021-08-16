Downtown Napa concert showcases mental health, pays tribute to Alaina Housley

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The foundation’s latest mission has involved “bridge therapy” to connect people, including those lacking jobs or funds, with existing providers and groups in the Napa Valley.

“We want the message to be that there are services out there, because everyone has their highs and lows,” Arik Housley said last week. “Alaina’s Voice is not trying to reinvent the wheel; we are (arranging) bridge therapy for people who don’t have access to therapy, who have dealt with trauma, so we get them the mental health services they need.”

“The community was there for us in our time of need. So how do we do our part to give back to the community?”

Before and after shows by Nathanson and the opening act Royal Jelly Jive, an on-stage display board ran a series of videos featuring young men and women describing the support and understanding that therapists had lent them in their times of need.

“What I would say to someone who’s struggling with their mental health is, their struggles and their feelings, they’re all valid,” a young woman said in one of the videos. “There’s a lot of really bad days, but there’s good days in the future.”

The segment closed with reassurances from three people that others, too, could be helped as they had been.