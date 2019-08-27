Napa’s first coworking space had barely closed its doors before Napa’s second coworking space announced its arrival.
Spaces, a national and worldwide chain of working offices, will open at 1300 First St., in the former McCaulou's building. That’s just across and down the street from Workmix Coworking Lounge, which officially closed on Aug. 16.
“We see a huge need for more shared office space” and “think it will be a great economic benefit” to both Spaces, the First Street Napa project and downtown Napa, said Todd Zapolski, spokesman for the First Street Napa complex.
According to his research, such coworking chains drive sales in adjacent and nearby businesses an additional 8 to 15 percent and creates synergy.
Spaces is an established, well-known operator, said Zapolski. “They have a strong pedigree” and “will do a great job.”
Signs advertising the new company are currently posted next to Makers Market, facing First Street.
Spaces will occupy about 15,000 feet, including square footage on the ground floor and likely some second story space as well, said Zapolski.
The company offers memberships with benefits including using Spaces facilities in other cities and countries, Zapolski noted.
“That’s a big plus,” he said.
He’s also anticipating interest from visitors to Napa and companies that are considering opening an office in the area or establishing a presence in Napa but aren’t quite ready to sign a lease.
When asked if the closure of Workmix was a red flag, Zapolski said no. Spaces is an international company, with many locations, he said. Workmix was ambitious but as a single, stand-alone business that did not have the same economics.
In early August, Workmix owner Stephanie Cash announced the end of her business, which was located at 950 Randolph St.
In August 2017 Cash opened the “upscale coworking space and lounge” for anyone needing a space to work, meet with a client or host a meeting or event.
“We’ve had so many great things going on in here (and) great people” using the space, she earlier this month.
“It’s just the volume wasn’t there,” said Cash, adding it wasn’t making enough money and there were too few people using it.
Cash said it can take as long as five years to build such a business. If she had more time, that would have made a difference, she said.
“The bottom line is I didn’t have the deep enough pockets to sustain this,” said Cash. “I just had to make the decision.”
In 2016, Workmix memberships started at $275 per month.
Prices for Spaces in Napa were not online but according to the Spaces website, memberships at one Spaces location in San Francisco start at $226 a month, $239 in Los Angeles and $329 a month in Costa Mesa.
The closest Spaces to Napa is located in Jack London Square in Oakland. Membership fees for the Oakland Spaces were not listed on the website.